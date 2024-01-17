JERSEYVILLE - Jersey Community High School announced yesterday that Thomas Leslie has been appointed by the Jersey 100 Board of Education as the school’s new principal, effective July 1, 2024.

Leslie enters the role after years of rising through the school system ranks from Dean of Students to Assistant Principal and eventually Principal at Jersey Community Middle School. Leslie succeeds former JCHS Principal Dr. Jason Brunaugh, who will now serve as Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Human Resources.

Jersey Community Unit School District No. 100 announced the appointment on their Facebook page, sharing more about Leslie and his background in education within District 100:

“Mr. Leslie's notable professional journey within the Jersey School District began in 2019 when he served as the Dean of Students at Jersey Community Middle School,” they said. “After completing his Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership and obtaining a Principal's Endorsement from Eastern Illinois University, he advanced to the role of JCMS Assistant Principal. In 2022, acknowledging his outstanding dedication and leadership, Mr. Thomas Leslie was selected as the Principal of Jersey Community Middle School.

“We have full confidence that Mr. Leslie's experience and unwavering commitment will greatly contribute to the ongoing success of Jersey Community High School. We eagerly anticipate the positive impact he will undoubtedly make in his new role. Welcome to JCHS, Mr. Leslie!”

For the full announcement, visit the Jersey Community Unit School District No. 100 Facebook page.

