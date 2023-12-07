JCHS Announces Its Illinois State Scholars Student Group JERSEYVILLE - Jersey Community High School announced on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, that it is excited to announce this year's Illinois State Scholars. Article continues after sponsor message The students are Elena Benner, Ryan Bolds, Ella Bradshaw, Connor Chin, Anna Dial, Kathleen Dougherty, Reese Eschbach, Maddilyn Harp, Sofia Hernandez-Lamer, Evan Lacy, Zoey Little, Lauren Lyons, Merris McDuffie, Elise Noble, Cora Schroeder, Grace Shalley, Jonathan Wells, and Aiden Talley (not pictured). "We are very proud of the hard work and dedication of these students and are excited to see their future success," the Jersey Community School District said in a statement. "This honor is very special and on behalf of our entire staff, we want to congratulate our students for this well-deserved award." Print Version Submit a News Tip