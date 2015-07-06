Walk in and get well today!

To better serve the community, Jersey Community Hospital opened a new walk-in clinic on Wednesday, July 1, making it more convenient for patients to receive the proper care in a timely manner.

At the clinic, patients are treated on a first-come, first served basis, so no appointment is necessary. The clinic provides medical care non-life threatening conditions to include the following:

Colds & fevers

Cough & flu symptoms

Sore throats

Ear, eye & skin infections

Nausea & vomiting

Minor lacerations

Minor burns

Urinary tract infections

Skin rashes

School & sports physicals

“The new walk-in clinic enhances the capabilities of JCH by expanding our ability to provide care to our patients when it is most convenient for them,” Dr. Michael McNear, Chief Medical Officer said. “This is emblematic of our commitment to place patients at the center of everything we do.” 

 

The JCH Walk-In Clinic is located on the JCH Medical Campus in the McDow Building located at 270 Maple Summit Road in Jerseyville. The clinic will be open daily from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and closed on major holidays. The clinic accepts most insurance plans and it is not required to be a current patient of JCH to receive medical treatment.

For more information or questions about the clinic, call (618) 498-2273 or go to jch.org.

