JERSEYVILLE - On Saturday, April 21st, a “Pink Carpet Affair” will be the theme at the JCH Foundation’s annual Spring Fling at Aeries Terrace banquet center in Grafton. Dinner tickets are on sale for the public to join in the fundraising campaign while enjoying the commanding views of the rivers’ confluence, engaging in the evening’s events, and indulging in appetizers, a cocktail hour, delicious dinner and desserts plus musical entertainment.

The Pink Carpet Affair does not mean the evening is for women only, as everyone can wear pink to support the cause. A shuttle bus will be available to transport dinner guests from Jerseyville to Grafton with reservations. For more information, sponsorship opportunities, and reservations, please call the JCH Foundation at 618-498-8392

The JCH Foundation is launching the fundraising efforts for an advanced 3D Mammography system purchased by Jersey Community Hospital.

Article continues after sponsor message

“There are very few of us who haven’t been touched by cancer in one way or another and I think we can all agree that it is truly a worthwhile investment,” said Lynn Poglajen, JCH Foundation Director. The JCH Foundation has approved the campaign to raise $330,000 for the new equipment. The JCH Hope Chest Resale Shop pledged to donate $150,000 from earnings at the resale shop in Jerseyville. “We are grateful for the community support of the resale shop with donations and purchases, plus to all who volunteer their valuable time,” said Poglajen.

Organizers are planning several more events throughout the year to raise funds toward the purchase of the 3D mammography system. The JCH Foundation Board and the committed team of caregivers at JCH HealthCare thank for the support to benefit community health.

“I am excited about the advancement of women’s health services at JCH. We are striving to offer additional diagnostic equipment and a broader range of services for patients in the tri-county area,” added Beth King, CFO.

If you would like to make a donation toward the purchase or volunteer in this effort, please contact the JCH Foundation at 618-498-8392 or donate online at www.jch.org under the Give/Volunteer link

More like this: