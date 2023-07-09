JERSEYVILLE - Nathan Bishop, co-founder and EMS coordinator with the JCH Ambulance Association, recently announced an upcoming lecture series from Bob Page, who he said makes typically mundane medical topics fun, entertaining, and educational. Those classes will be held later this month and are a great way for healthcare professionals to earn several Continuing Education Units (CEUs) in just two days.

Bishop appeared on a recent episode of Our Daily Show! on Riverbender.com to discuss the upcoming lecture series, as well as the JCH Ambulance Association and the work they do.

“Bob Page is a phenomenal educator and lecturer, he’s been doing this for four decades around the world, he’s internationally renowned,” Bishop said. “He takes two of what we might call the most ‘boring’ subjects or ‘tedious’ subjects in healthcare and makes them fun, and makes them entertaining, and makes them educational.

Those two subjects are EKGs, which are tracings of the heart for electrical activity, and capnography, the study of the gas exchange in the lungs.

“Very boring subjects - this guy takes it and turns it magical,” Bishop added. “It’s an eight-hour class on Thursday and a six-hour class on Friday, I believe, and you can walk in there knowing nothing and walk out being amazed.”

Those classes will be held on Thursday, July 20 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday, July 21 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Jersey Community High School cafeteria. Bishop added that healthcare professionals can earn 16 CEUs in just two days by attending.

Bishop added that registration is required and there is a $20 food fee, which covers both breakfast and lunch on both days (including food from Chick-Fil-A on one of those days). Those interested can sign up or find out more at this link.

The Jerseyville Ambulance Association raises funds to help purchase life-saving equipment for the JCH Ambulance Service. The association was founded in 2015 under the purview of the Jersey Community Hospital Foundation as a registered 501(c)(3) organization.

Bishop said the organization has put nearly $200,000 worth of new emergency equipment into Jersey County with everything from new power stretchers to CPR devices and new vehicles, including two new ambulances they were able to purchase for the hospital in recent years through their fundraising efforts.

“Some of my colleagues and I got together and said, ‘You know, there are some things that we would like to have for the ambulance - they’re not necessarily required, they’re costly, they may not make it through the capital budgeting process, but they are things that would benefit us - so why not raise funds and get them?’”

He added that the Jersey County community has been extremely supportive of their fundraising efforts, especially their annual Fish Fry, which has proven quite popular.

To find out more or sign up for these upcoming classes, visit this link, visit the JCH Ambulance Association Facebook Page, or contact Bishop at nbishop@jch.org.

The full interview with Bishop can be watched at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

