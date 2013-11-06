JCBA Charity Tree Contest Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Again this year, the Jersey County Business Association invites local businesses to decorate their Christmas tree with a favorite charity in mind. The money collected by the participating business will go directly to the charity of choice. The business collecting the most for their charity will receive the "traveling plaque". We ask that the participating businesses have their tree ready by December 5, 2013 and the contest will run through January 3, 2014. To enter your tree in the contest, choose a charity and contact the JCBA office at 618-639-5222. Our hope is that the community will visit the places of business and donate during this wonderful season of giving. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip