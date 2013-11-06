Jazz Jam Session at Jacoby Arts Center
Bud Shultz, clarinetist and leader of the "You Can't Beat Experience" Jazz Band, will present a performance opportunity for jazz musicians on Sunday,November 10th, 2013. A jazz rhythm combo will play along with Bud and other guest musicians. Sessions begin at 3:00pm and run until 6:00 pm. Come listen and dance! Tickets are $12.50 general admission, $10 for seniors and students. cash bar and beverages will be available.
Musicians, bring your instrument and join Bud Shultz for an afternoon of improvisational musical fun.
