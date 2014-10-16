Jaylen Keyonte' Dejion Horton
October 16, 2014 3:44 AM
Name: Jaylen Keyonte' Dejion Horton
Parents: Lavon Agnew, Shanita Horton
Weight: 6lbs 7oz
Birthdate: 10/9/2014
Time: 4:08 am
Hospital: St. Anthony's
Grandparents: Tamieka Johnson, Waruttiu Horton
Great-Grandparents: Henery Gower
