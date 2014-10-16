Name: Jaylen Keyonte' Dejion Horton

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Parents: Lavon Agnew, Shanita Horton

Weight: 6lbs 7oz

Birthdate: 10/9/2014

Article continues after sponsor message

Time: 4:08 am

Hospital: St. Anthony's 

Grandparents: Tamieka Johnson, Waruttiu Horton

Great-Grandparents: Henery Gower

 

 

More like this:

Mar 6, 2023 - AHS Students Rebekah Blackmon and Elizabeth Blackmon Place In Top 10 In St. Louis Brain Bee Event

Jan 20, 2023 - Two SIUE Students Awarded National Health Information Scholarships

 