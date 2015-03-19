Name: Jayla Marie Lane

Parents: Lindsey and John Lane

Weight: 8lbs 7oz

Birthdate: 2/20/2015

Time: 8:08 PM

Hospital:Alton Memorial

Siblings: Trent Lane (5)

Grandparents: Bill and Donna West of Jerseyville and Edie and Garland of Jerseyville

Great Grandparents: Essie Heitzig of Fieldon and Edie Garland of Jerseyville

