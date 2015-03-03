(Jupiter, FL) Though he will not be in the lineup, or even available to play in the game, when his St. Louis Cardinals open their Grapefruit League season on Thursday, Jon Jay is patiently continuing his rehab path from wrist surgery.

“Just building up strength,” said Jay of his progress since the October 22nd procedure. “I’ve come along way since I took off the cast where my left arm wasn’t even recognizable. Just building it up everyday. We’ve got a good program going on, so just sticking to it.”

Thus far in Spring Training, the outfielder has been hitting off a tee, front toss, and has taken batting practice thrown by coaches. When ready, his next step will be to hit off the machines.

“For a couple days, maybe three, four, five days and kind of test it out,” said Jay of the machine-work. “Once I feel comfortable there, then it’ll be fine to get outside.”

Defensively, Jay has been shagging fly balls and able to participate in drills.

“We’ve got five weeks til the season starts,” reminded Jay of his ultimate target date. “Hopefully, I’ll be able to get into games. I don’t know exactly when but we have plenty of time right now, so just trying to be smart about it and get better.”

WONG’S WHIP

–After he turned a nice defensive play during the 27-Outs drill, Kolten Wong broke out a little celebratory move at second base. “Me and Maness have a little dance we mess around with,” laughed Wong. “I saw him out there and figured I’d give it to him there.”

The move was a variation of “The Whip”, a new dance move that has become popular.

“I sent him a few YouTube videos to give him a little practice, but he’s looking pretty good right now,” said Maness. “I think I’ve seen Odell Beckham perform it. Greenwood being a Giants fan, he’s kind of pointed that out for us.”

And following the example set by Adam Wainwright, the duo may bring “The Whip” to the Cardinals dugout for pre-games.

“I can see Wong definitely incorporating that…he’s got some moves,” said Maness.

“100%. It’s got to be in the dugout for sure,” agreed Wong who would like to have Maness partner in the pre-game activity but due to Seth’s bullpen duties may need to find someone else to fill-in.