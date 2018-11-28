WOOD RIVER - Old playground equipment in Wood River has been coming down to make way for a new playground that will be installed in the spring.

Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire said the new Emerick Sports Park playground and park upgrade has been funded by donations and grants and is projected to cost $175,000. Wood River Park and Recreation Director Jason Woody has worked tirelessly on the project to bring it about, Mayor Maguire said and said she couldn't thank him enough for his efforts.

"This coincides perfectly with the Sixth Street construction improvements," Maguire added. "It's one more amenity that is being provided for area residents."

