The Edwardsville-based law firm, Gori Julian & Associates today announced the addition of Jason Steinmeyer to the growing firm's roster of attorneys.

Steinmeyer, a resident of Worden, is a seasoned trial attorney having joined Gori, Julian, & Associates after an eight-year career as an Assistant Circuit Attorney in St. Louis where he tried over eighty jury trials. His experience also includes serving as the Director of the White Collar Crime and Fraud Unit. Steinmeyer will now utilize his courtroom skills and experience with complex litigation to assist Gori, Julian, & Associates' clients in the areas of mesothelioma and asbestos exposure.

Steinmeyer joins Gori Julian & Associates' team of highly skilled attorneys that concentrate on complex asbestos cases. And while the firm is headquartered in Illinois, Gori Julian & Associates is truly a nationwide firm as it has represented victims of asbestos exposure from throughout the country. The firm also handles cases in occupational disease, pharmaceutical litigation, products liability litigation, personal injury and more.

Gori Julian & Associates, located at 156 North Main Street in downtown Edwardsville, was formed in summer 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian. Gori Julian & Associates also has an office in St. Peters, Mo. For more information, please call 877-456-5419.

