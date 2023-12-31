ALTON - Jarius Powers, a junior forward on the Alton High School girls basketball team, has played a key role in the renaissance of the Redbirds' program, and she has been a standout again in the 2023-2024 season.

Jarius is an Auto Butler Female Athlete of the Month for the Redbirds.

Powers was outstanding in the Morton Tournament with a 29-point outburst against Peoria Notre Dame in the semifinal contest. She had nine points in the first game of the tourney, 16 points in the second game, 29 in game three and 16 in the championship tilt.

Alton defeated Batavia in the championship game of the Morton College Tournament.

Powers and teammate Kiyoko Proctor were on the Morton Tournament All-Tourney Team.

Powers said in a previous interview after the big SWC win over O'Fallon that she is feeling good about the Redbirds' chances this season.

During the final quarter in a key game in December against O'Fallon, Powers hit a pair of key free throws that kept the Panthers at bay, which helped in the close 55-50 win.

"I tried to stay calm," Powers said, "keep my team calm, to make better decisions. I look for better decisions out there, try to slow down into our game, play our game, and not rush when we're in the lead."

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

It was something Alton executed rather well in the frantic final minutes, taking a big road win in a very tough Southwestern Conference, where anything can happen - and usually does.

"We won our first game against O'Fallon 55-50 and we are going to learn how to keep things going for four quarters," she said. "We let them come back in the first meeting."

The Redbirds and O'Fallon meet again in Alton on Jan. 25 and will likely also collide again in postseason play.

Powers said she and the other team members have high hopes for the Redbirds this season.

"This year, my goals for the team are that, of course, win the Southwestern Conference," Powers said. Then the goal is to win through the postseason and go to state and we win state. We keep getting better and better each day.

"We're learning about each other better every day. We just have to practice hard and go get it, because at the end of the day, I remember when we lost, and I don't want to feel that again. So, every game, we're going to play hard and we're going to play like it's a new game."

Powers is very thankful to her teammates and for what's ahead for the Redbirds.

"I'm just thankful for my team," the proud junior forward said.

Again, congratulations to Powers for her recognition as an Auto Butler Female Athlete Of The Month for the Redbirds.

More like this: