ANN RULL of Alton High School and KAITLYN SUE ALLEN of Mississippi Valley Christian School were honored by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club as Students of the Month for October at the Banquet Center on January 9th.

The Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club initiated the Student of the Month program to recognize the accomplishments of area youth. Individuals selected must be a senior and nominated on the basis of outstanding scholarship, participation in school and/or community service activities.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $5000 scholarship which will be presented to one of the eighteen students honored as a “Student of the Month” during the school year. This is the 15th year of the program and 261 students from the three area high schools have been recipients of this honor.

Ann Rull is the daughter of Stan and Carla Rull of Godfrey. She is a member of the Mathematics Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, the Commercial Art and the German clubs at Alton High. She has participated in a number of Science Camps and will be serving as a camp counselor at the annual science Camp in Rolla Missouri this summer.

Much of her free time has been spent in working with people. Her love of animals has had a significant impact upon her to the extent that she is considering a career in veterinary science or a related field. Her interest in the care of animals has had a significant impact upon her desire to help people. According to Rull “Helping both people and animals is quite rewarding. When someone helps an animal they are helping those who cannot repay them. As such, I believe how a person treats an animal reflects how they will treat others. Respecting all living things will make this a better world in which to live.”

After graduating from Alton High Rull plans to begin her college work at Lewis & Clark Community College.

Kaitlyn Sue Allen is the daughter of Shawn and Wendy Allen of Alton. She ranks at the top of her class and has received academic honors in a number of her classes. She is currently serving as senior class President. She was selected as the 2011 Homecoming Queen and was Preparation President for the Junior-Senior Banquet.

Her academic honors include a second place in the Voice of America contest and State championships in Oral Interpretation of Scripture for the past four years. She has been a key player on the school’s girl’s volleyball and basketball teams earning a place on the state basketball all tournament team. She was selected as the MVP for both the volleyball and basketball teams.

She is very devoted to her church and church related activities. She has been a member of her church youth choir and is a regular volunteer at the ministry outreach in Vacation Bible School. She has also participated on mission teams with her youth group . She plans to continue her education at Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville.

Mike Tillman, President of the Rotary Club, presented each of the Students with a plaque recognizing their selection to this honor.

