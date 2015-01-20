Diaaron Kyles of Alton Middle School and Tianna Grant of Eunice Smith Elementary were named as Students of the Month for January by the Alton Area Optimist Club.

The Alton Area Optimist Club gives a $25 gift card to the student as well as a $25 donation to a non-profit organization of the student’s choice.

Diarron Kyles is the son of Keisha Hendrix of Alton. He chose Walmart for his gift card and the Food Pantry for his donation. Diarron is a 6th grader at Alton Middle School (AMS) and is the Illinois House. He is the first to help others when the opportunity presents itself. He is an exceptional young man who is always smiling and happy to be at school. Diarron has a positive outlook on life. He is empathetic and concerned with the welfare of others. He works diligently and conscientiously. Diarron takes pride in his school work and completes all assignments given to him. His very presence will automatically brighten your day.

Tianna Grant is the daughter of Quadasia West-Lee of Alton. She is a 5th grader at Eunice Smith Elementary School. She chose Target for her gift card and St. Jude’s Hospital for her donation. Tianna has shown optimism since she first arrived at Eunice Smith. She moved here from New York and immediately demonstrated characteristics that exemplify an excellent student, both academically and behaviorally. Tianna volunteers to assist her peers and has even taught a lesson to the entire class while maintaining full attention and cooperation from her peers who respect her. She consistently strives to do her best and always sets goals for herself. She maintains a positive attitude in everything she encounters while always being the first to volunteer. She comes from a positive place and shares it with all. Tianna makes the world a more positive place to be.

The Alton Area Optimist Club is a youth oriented community service organization that has been in existence for over 60 years in the Riverbend area. The Alton Area Optimist club sponsors various youth sports teams, supports Boys and Girls Scouts, participates in the Rock Springs Celebration of Lights, Memorial Day Parade, and supports school activities such as poster contests and the Elementary and Middle School Students of the Month. The Alton Area Optimist is also a yearly sponsor of the 1st Responder Recognition Dinner. Our biggest activity is the bestowing of several college or trade school scholarships to area high school students each year.

