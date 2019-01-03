EDWARDSVILLE - The Wildey Theatre is starting the new year this weekend as the Silver Bullet STL: A Tribute to Bob Seger takes the stage for this stage performance of 2019 at 8 p.m. on Friday, January 4.

Butch Wax and the Hollywoods will be bringing a night of rock ’n’ nostalgia to the Wildey at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, January 11, followed by an 8 p.m. show from Jake’s Leg on Saturday, January 12, for their last show before the band takes a month-long break.

Father, Son and Friends a Celtic/American folk band will be playing at 7 p.m. on Friday, January 18, as part of the Winter Concert Series. The Irish Music Award nominated band has not only toured with Mumford and Son but can be heard on numerous television and radio programs such as the American Woodshop on PBS.

At 8 p.m. on Saturday, January 19, Denny Laine and the Moody Wing Band performs the Band on The Ran and Magnificent Moodies albums in their entirety. Best known for his roles as former guitarist & lead singer of The Moody Blues and, later, co-founder with Paul McCartney of Wings, Denny, was one of three constants in Wings, along with Paul and Linda McCartney.

Classic rock band Head East is returning to the Wildey for a sold-out two-night show on Friday, January 25, and Saturday, January 26, as the band celebrates their 50th anniversary. This special weekend will feature the "Flat As A Pancake" album played cover to cover and a selection of their greatest hits plus a few surprises.

At 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 26, the theatre will be hosting the second annual Restore Decor community celebration. Tickets are $50 with all of the profits going towards Restore Decor’s 2019 financial needs and will include hors-d'oeuvres, drinks and the opportunity to purchase unique pieces of furniture created just for the event.

Two dollar Tuesday movies for January include All That Jazz on January 8, My Fair Lady on January 15, Rio Bravo on January 22 and Office Space on January 29.

For more information on what’s coming to the Wildey Theatre this month visit www.wildeytheatre.com.

