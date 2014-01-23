Sam Miller of Alton Middle School and Allison and Addison McCarty of Eunice Smith Elementary School were named as Students of the Month for January by the Alton Area Optimist Club.

The Alton Area Optimist Club gives a $25 gift card to the student as well as a $25 donation to a non-profit organization of the student’s choice.

Sam Miller is the son of Amy Miller of Godfrey. He chose Target for his gift card and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for his donation. Sam is in 7th grade at Alton Middle School (AMS). Sam plays baseball for the AMS team and is an honor and high honor roll student. He participates in the science fair and young author’s. Sam also volunteers weekly to coach Special Olympics basketball team. He helps raise money for St. Baldrick’s Foundation and is an Acolyte for Resurrection Lutheran Church

Allison and Addison McCarty are the children of Brent and Kary McCarty of Alton. They are in the 4th grade at Eunice Smith Elementary. Allison and Addison picked Toys R Us for their gift card and 5 A’s Humane Shelter for their donation. They are on the honor roll and make straight A’s. They are both in Student Council and participate in Young Author’s. Addison plays the violin and Allison plays the viola in orchestra. They both play soccer, are in Girl Scouts and their youth group at church. Allison and Addison volunteer through Student Council with the Community Christmas collection and the book drive.

The Alton Area Optimist Club is a youth oriented community service organization that has been in existence for over 60 years in the Riverbend area. The Alton Area Optimist club sponsors various youth sports teams, supports Boys and Girls Scouts, participates in the Rock Springs Celebration of Lights, Memorial Day Parade, and supports school activities such as poster contests and the Elementary and Middle School Students of the Month. The Alton Area Optimist is also a yearly sponsor of the 1st Responder Recognition Dinner. Our biggest activity is the bestowing of several college or trade school scholarships to area high school students each year.

