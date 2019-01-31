ALTON – Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care recently named Janette Heath, LCPC, as Centerstone’s vice president of clinical excellence.

Heath will provide oversight and leadership of the organization’s clinical operations, new clinical initiatives, health information management, clinical training, and quality improvement systems.

“Janette brings a special perspective to her work with Centerstone – she is a very talented clinician, and passionate about the work we do, and the lives we change,” said Anne Tyree, chief operating officer of Centerstone. “In her new role as vice president, she will make an even bigger impact in our community.”

With almost 20 years of experience in behavioral health, Heath has worked in assessment, crisis, community-based services, counseling and administration in Illinois. In 2010, Heath began her career with Centerstone. She most recently served as clinical excellence director at Centerstone starting in 2016.

Heath received her BS in Psychology with a minor in Sociology from Culver-Stockton College and her MA in Human Development Counseling with an emphasis in Community Counseling from the University of Illinois-Springfield.

