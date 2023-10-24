GLEN CARBON - Jane Cummins is one of the backbone components of Father McGivney Catholic's exceptional girls' cross-country team this season.

McGivney captured a regional championship this past Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 at Trenton-Wesclin, and Cummins was once again a bright spot - running 20:32 for three miles for 10th place in the girls' race.

In track and field, Cummins is outstanding. Last year, she ran a 2:29.56 to win the Madison County 800-meter championship and a time of 5:32.80 at the IHSA 1A Girls State Meet for the 1,600 meters.

Cummins is a Byron, Carlson, Petri and Kalb Female Athlete of the Month for the Griffins.

Cummins was part of the McGivney 4 x 800 relay squad that placed second in the IHSA State Meet with a time of 9:35.35. Kaitlyn Hatley, Lily Gilbertson, and Elena Rybak joined her as members of that squad.

Cummins said she loves running with all the girls and that Hatley and Rybak push her every day in practice. She also said she has been helped in great fashion by McGivney's head coach Jim Helton with training cycles.

"Coach Helton is a really great coach and has helped me so much," she said.

She said she felt good about her race at the Trenton-Wesclin Sectional.

"My time was around 20:30 and I did well on this course last year," she said of Saturday's performance. "It was one of my best races of the season. I am excited about the sectional and thought all of us on our team did really well at the regional."

The McGivney standout said she is also looking forward to track.

Now, Cummins and the other McGivney girls have the goal of qualifying for state and then doing their best there.

Congratulations to Cummins on her recognition as a Byron, Carlson Petri and Kalb Athlete of the Month for McGivney Catholic.

