Jana Lybarger earns May Employee Honor at AMH

Jana Lybarger, RN, of Alton Memorial Hospital's Surgical Care Unit, is the May recipient of the AMH Employee Recognition Award. She is congratulated by AMH President Dave Braasch and SCU supervisor Vicki Rothe. Jana is an evening charge nurse. Her co-workers say that Jana "is a strong leader and leads by example. She makes assignments fair. She knows when our acuity shows we need an extra hand, and lets the supervisor know because patient safety is always on her mind. She is not afraid to go to rooms and help with admissions when we need her help. She keeps our manager informed and can handle most things herself. Jana smiles and is always pleasant. She takes her turn at low census, letting the rest of us work."