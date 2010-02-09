(Bethalto, IL - February 9, 2010) Olin Community Credit Union , Bethalto, Ill., announced that Business Development Representative, Janaé Hausman, was awarded the 2009 Ambassador of the Year award at The River Bend Growth Association’s annual awards and dinner celebration for 2010.

Hausman has been an ambassador, serving the Growth Association since 2007. Ambassadors like Hausman act a liaison between the Growth Association and local businesses, answering questions, understanding business needs, and helping businesses develop services.

