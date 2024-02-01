Listen to the story

ALTON - The Lady Redbirds remain at No. 2 in Class 4A while conference rivals O'Fallon moved up a couple spots to No. 8.

Civic Memorial dropped out of the top 10 in Class 3A but still received votes. As did Highland.

Breese Central sits at No. 2 in Class 2A and Mater Dei is No. 6.

The entire rankings go as follows:

CLASS 4A

School W-L Points Previously 1. Wilmette Loyola (4) 29-0 66 1 2. Alton (3) 25-1 64 2 3. Bolingbrook 21-2 55 3 4. LaGrange Nazareth 21-3 38 5 5. Maine South 25-1 37 4 6. Normal 23-3 36 6 7. Quincy 21-5 21 8 8. O'Fallon 21-6 19 10 9. Rockton Hononegah 22-3 18 7 10. Palatine Fremd 21-6 14 9

Article continues after sponsor message

Others receiving votes: Waubonsie Valley 8. East Moline United 3. Batavia 3. Chicago Mother McAuley 2. Chicago Whitney Young 1.

CLASS 3A

School W-L Points Previously 1. Lincoln (8) 28-0 80 1 2. Morton 20-5 68 2 3. Washington 18-4 53 5 4. Quincy Notre Dame 23-4 50 T3 5. Lombard Montini 23-5 27 6 6. Peoria Central 18-3 35 T3 7. Galesburg 22-5 27 6 8. Chicago Butler 18-10 23 NR 9. Effingham 24-4 17 9 10. Rockford Boylan 23-4 13 8

Others receiving votes: Mt. Zion 12. Taylorville 4. Civic Memorial 4. Peoria Richwoods 3. Highland 2. Chicago Hyde Park 1.

CLASS 2A

School W-L Points Previously 1. Peoria Notre Dame (7) 24-4 81 2 2. Breese Central (2) 24-3 79 1 3. Nashville 24-3 70 3 4. Rock Island Alleman 24-3 69 4 5. Petersburg PORTA 25-1 43 7 6. Breese Mater Dei 20-6 42 5 7. Central Southeastern 21-2 41 8 8. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 24-2 25 6 9. Carlyle 23-2 18 10 10. (Tie) Watseka 22-3 8 9 10. (Tie) Stillman Valley 25-4 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Coal City 3. Kankakee Bishop McNamara 2. Canton 2. Teutopolis 1. Byron 1. Chicago DePaul 1. Pleasant Plains 1.

CLASS 1A

School W-L Points Previously 1. Galena (6) 21-1 69 1 2. Orangeville (1) 25-1 61 2 3. Annawan 20-5 42 4 4. Okawville 16-8 37 3 5. Altamont 22-4 27 5 6. Effingham St. Anthony 21-6 26 8 7. Biggsville West Central 16-6 24 9 8. Tuscola 23-3 23 7 9. (Tie) Rockford Lutheran 18-6 20 T10 9. (Tie) Illini Bluffs 22-4 20 6

Others receiving votes: Serena 11. Aquin 8. Catlin Salt Fork 7. Pecatonica 5. Goreville 3. Willows 1. Abingdon-Avon 1.

More like this: