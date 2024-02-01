Alton's Kiyoko Proctor brings the ball up in a home game played earlier this season. (Photo by Brad Piros)

ALTON - The Lady Redbirds remain at No. 2 in Class 4A while conference rivals O'Fallon moved up a couple spots to No. 8.

Civic Memorial dropped out of the top 10 in Class 3A but still received votes. As did Highland.

Breese Central sits at No. 2 in Class 2A and Mater Dei is No. 6.

The entire rankings go as follows:

CLASS 4A

SchoolW-LPointsPreviously
1. Wilmette Loyola (4)29-0661
2. Alton (3)25-1642
3. Bolingbrook21-2553
4. LaGrange Nazareth21-3385
5. Maine South25-1374
6. Normal23-3366
7. Quincy21-5218
8. O'Fallon21-61910
9. Rockton Hononegah22-3187
10. Palatine Fremd21-6149

Others receiving votes: Waubonsie Valley 8. East Moline United 3. Batavia 3. Chicago Mother McAuley 2. Chicago Whitney Young 1.

CLASS 3A

SchoolW-LPointsPreviously
1. Lincoln (8)28-0801
2. Morton20-5682
3. Washington18-4535
4. Quincy Notre Dame23-450T3
5. Lombard Montini23-5276
6. Peoria Central18-335T3
7. Galesburg22-5276
8. Chicago Butler18-1023NR
9. Effingham24-4179
10. Rockford Boylan23-4138

Others receiving votes: Mt. Zion 12. Taylorville 4. Civic Memorial 4. Peoria Richwoods 3. Highland 2. Chicago Hyde Park 1.

CLASS 2A

SchoolW-LPointsPreviously
1. Peoria Notre Dame (7)24-4812
2. Breese Central (2)24-3791
3. Nashville24-3703
4. Rock Island Alleman24-3694
5. Petersburg PORTA25-1437
6. Breese Mater Dei20-6425
7. Central Southeastern21-2418
8. Deer Creek-Mackinaw24-2256
9. Carlyle23-21810
10. (Tie) Watseka22-389
10. (Tie) Stillman Valley25-48NR

Others receiving votes: Coal City 3. Kankakee Bishop McNamara 2. Canton 2. Teutopolis 1. Byron 1. Chicago DePaul 1. Pleasant Plains 1.

CLASS 1A

SchoolW-LPointsPreviously
1. Galena (6)21-1691
2. Orangeville (1)25-1612
3. Annawan20-5424
4. Okawville16-8373
5. Altamont22-4275
6. Effingham St. Anthony21-6268
7. Biggsville West Central16-6249
8. Tuscola23-3237
9. (Tie) Rockford Lutheran18-620T10
9. (Tie) Illini Bluffs22-4206

Others receiving votes: Serena 11. Aquin 8. Catlin Salt Fork 7. Pecatonica 5. Goreville 3. Willows 1. Abingdon-Avon 1.

