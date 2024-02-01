Jan. 31 Associated Press Girls Basketball Rankings - Alton Remains No. 2 In 4A, CM Drops Out Of Top 10
ALTON - The Lady Redbirds remain at No. 2 in Class 4A while conference rivals O'Fallon moved up a couple spots to No. 8.
Civic Memorial dropped out of the top 10 in Class 3A but still received votes. As did Highland.
Breese Central sits at No. 2 in Class 2A and Mater Dei is No. 6.
The entire rankings go as follows:
CLASS 4A
|School
|W-L
|Points
|Previously
|1. Wilmette Loyola (4)
|29-0
|66
|1
|2. Alton (3)
|25-1
|64
|2
|3. Bolingbrook
|21-2
|55
|3
|4. LaGrange Nazareth
|21-3
|38
|5
|5. Maine South
|25-1
|37
|4
|6. Normal
|23-3
|36
|6
|7. Quincy
|21-5
|21
|8
|8. O'Fallon
|21-6
|19
|10
|9. Rockton Hononegah
|22-3
|18
|7
|10. Palatine Fremd
|21-6
|14
|9
Others receiving votes: Waubonsie Valley 8. East Moline United 3. Batavia 3. Chicago Mother McAuley 2. Chicago Whitney Young 1.
CLASS 3A
|School
|W-L
|Points
|Previously
|1. Lincoln (8)
|28-0
|80
|1
|2. Morton
|20-5
|68
|2
|3. Washington
|18-4
|53
|5
|4. Quincy Notre Dame
|23-4
|50
|T3
|5. Lombard Montini
|23-5
|27
|6
|6. Peoria Central
|18-3
|35
|T3
|7. Galesburg
|22-5
|27
|6
|8. Chicago Butler
|18-10
|23
|NR
|9. Effingham
|24-4
|17
|9
|10. Rockford Boylan
|23-4
|13
|8
Others receiving votes: Mt. Zion 12. Taylorville 4. Civic Memorial 4. Peoria Richwoods 3. Highland 2. Chicago Hyde Park 1.
CLASS 2A
|School
|W-L
|Points
|Previously
|1. Peoria Notre Dame (7)
|24-4
|81
|2
|2. Breese Central (2)
|24-3
|79
|1
|3. Nashville
|24-3
|70
|3
|4. Rock Island Alleman
|24-3
|69
|4
|5. Petersburg PORTA
|25-1
|43
|7
|6. Breese Mater Dei
|20-6
|42
|5
|7. Central Southeastern
|21-2
|41
|8
|8. Deer Creek-Mackinaw
|24-2
|25
|6
|9. Carlyle
|23-2
|18
|10
|10. (Tie) Watseka
|22-3
|8
|9
|10. (Tie) Stillman Valley
|25-4
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: Coal City 3. Kankakee Bishop McNamara 2. Canton 2. Teutopolis 1. Byron 1. Chicago DePaul 1. Pleasant Plains 1.
CLASS 1A
|School
|W-L
|Points
|Previously
|1. Galena (6)
|21-1
|69
|1
|2. Orangeville (1)
|25-1
|61
|2
|3. Annawan
|20-5
|42
|4
|4. Okawville
|16-8
|37
|3
|5. Altamont
|22-4
|27
|5
|6. Effingham St. Anthony
|21-6
|26
|8
|7. Biggsville West Central
|16-6
|24
|9
|8. Tuscola
|23-3
|23
|7
|9. (Tie) Rockford Lutheran
|18-6
|20
|T10
|9. (Tie) Illini Bluffs
|22-4
|20
|6
Others receiving votes: Serena 11. Aquin 8. Catlin Salt Fork 7. Pecatonica 5. Goreville 3. Willows 1. Abingdon-Avon 1.
