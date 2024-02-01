Jan. 31 Associated Press Boys Basketball Rankings - Collinsville, Flyers, Breese Central Remain Ranked
ALTON - The Collinsville Kapoks dropped a few spots down to No. 9 in Class 4A, while East St. Louis rose to No. 7 in Class 3A.
Breese Central remains at the top of Class 2A.
The entire rankings go as follows:
CLASS 4A
|School
|W-L
|Points
|Previously
|1. Homewood-Flossmoor (10)
|22-2
|117
|2
|2. Chicago Curie (1)
|23-2
|109
|1
|3. Waubonsie Valley (1)
|22-0
|91
|4
|4. Quincy
|22-2
|77
|3
|5. Lisle Benet
|20-3
|65
|7
|6. Downers North
|20-4
|48
|8
|7. Normal
|22-4
|44
|5
|8. Bolingbrook
|18-3
|38
|9
|9. Collinsville
|23-3
|30
|6
|10. Gurnee Warren
|22-4
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Chicago Kenwood 9. Glenbrook North 8. Moline 5. New Trier 3. Rock Island 2. Naperville Neuqua Valley 1.
CLASS 3A
|School
|W-L
|Points
|Previously
|1. Harvey Thornton (11)
|21-3
|119
|1
|2. Chicago Mt. Carmel (1)
|24-3
|103
|2
|3. Metamora
|21-4
|91
|3
|4. Chicago DePaul Prep
|23-2
|85
|4
|5. Mt. Zion
|22-1
|60
|5
|6. Chicago Brother Rice
|22-3
|55
|6
|7. East St. Louis
|17-6
|36
|9
|8. Kankakee
|19-3
|35
|7
|9. Centralia
|23-2
|26
|10
|10. Morton
|22-3
|23
|8
Others receiving votes: Peoria Richwoods 15. Decatur MacArthur 4. Chicago De La Salle 3. Burbank St. Laurence 2. Crystal Lake South 1. Sterling 1. Chicago Westinghouse 1.
CLASS 2A
|School
|W-L
|Points
|Previously
|1. Breese Central (11)
|23-2
|136
|1
|2. Peoria Manual (2)
|15-10
|108
|2
|3. Byron
|20-0
|100
|4
|4. Beecher (1)
|24-0
|93
|5
|5. Tolono Unity
|19-2
|66
|3
|6. Benton
|21-3
|59
|6
|7. Chicago Christ the King
|21-4
|58
|7
|8. Fieldcrest
|21-1
|55
|T9
|9. Chicago Phillips
|16-8
|35
|NR
|10. Rockridge
|19-4
|19
|8
Others receiving votes: El Paso-Gridley 17. St. Joseph-Ogden 8. Pinckneyville 4. Bismarck-Henning 3. Clinton 3. Columbia 2. Lawrenceville 2. Warsaw West Hancock 2.
CLASS 1A
|School
|W-L
|Points
|Previously
|1. Effingham St. Anthony (12)
|23-4
|120
|1
|2. Illini Bluffs
|22-3
|95
|3
|3. Tuscola
|19-4
|81
|2
|4. Winchester West Central
|22-3
|58
|4
|5. (Tie) Pecatonica
|20-4
|54
|5
|5. (Tie) Goreville
|22-2
|54
|T6
|7. Aurora Christian
|16-5
|41
|T6
|8. Serena
|21-2
|34
|8
|9. Chicago Hope
|19-6
|33
|NR
|10. Camp Point Central
|16-4
|30
|9
Others receiving votes: Chicago Manley 27. Scales Mound 11. Mounds Meridian 5. Dieterich 4. Bluford Webber 4. Waltonville 2. Princeville 2. South Beloit 2. Annawan 2. Altamont 1.
