ALTON - The Collinsville Kapoks dropped a few spots down to No. 9 in Class 4A, while East St. Louis rose to No. 7 in Class 3A.

Breese Central remains at the top of Class 2A.

The entire rankings go as follows:

CLASS 4A

School W-L Points Previously 1. Homewood-Flossmoor (10) 22-2 117 2 2. Chicago Curie (1) 23-2 109 1 3. Waubonsie Valley (1) 22-0 91 4 4. Quincy 22-2 77 3 5. Lisle Benet 20-3 65 7 6. Downers North 20-4 48 8 7. Normal 22-4 44 5 8. Bolingbrook 18-3 38 9 9. Collinsville 23-3 30 6 10. Gurnee Warren 22-4 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Chicago Kenwood 9. Glenbrook North 8. Moline 5. New Trier 3. Rock Island 2. Naperville Neuqua Valley 1.

CLASS 3A

School W-L Points Previously 1. Harvey Thornton (11) 21-3 119 1 2. Chicago Mt. Carmel (1) 24-3 103 2 3. Metamora 21-4 91 3 4. Chicago DePaul Prep 23-2 85 4 5. Mt. Zion 22-1 60 5 6. Chicago Brother Rice 22-3 55 6 7. East St. Louis 17-6 36 9 8. Kankakee 19-3 35 7 9. Centralia 23-2 26 10 10. Morton 22-3 23 8

Others receiving votes: Peoria Richwoods 15. Decatur MacArthur 4. Chicago De La Salle 3. Burbank St. Laurence 2. Crystal Lake South 1. Sterling 1. Chicago Westinghouse 1.

CLASS 2A

School W-L Points Previously 1. Breese Central (11) 23-2 136 1 2. Peoria Manual (2) 15-10 108 2 3. Byron 20-0 100 4 4. Beecher (1) 24-0 93 5 5. Tolono Unity 19-2 66 3 6. Benton 21-3 59 6 7. Chicago Christ the King 21-4 58 7 8. Fieldcrest 21-1 55 T9 9. Chicago Phillips 16-8 35 NR 10. Rockridge 19-4 19 8

Others receiving votes: El Paso-Gridley 17. St. Joseph-Ogden 8. Pinckneyville 4. Bismarck-Henning 3. Clinton 3. Columbia 2. Lawrenceville 2. Warsaw West Hancock 2.

CLASS 1A

School W-L Points Previously 1. Effingham St. Anthony (12) 23-4 120 1 2. Illini Bluffs 22-3 95 3 3. Tuscola 19-4 81 2 4. Winchester West Central 22-3 58 4 5. (Tie) Pecatonica 20-4 54 5 5. (Tie) Goreville 22-2 54 T6 7. Aurora Christian 16-5 41 T6 8. Serena 21-2 34 8 9. Chicago Hope 19-6 33 NR 10. Camp Point Central 16-4 30 9

Others receiving votes: Chicago Manley 27. Scales Mound 11. Mounds Meridian 5. Dieterich 4. Bluford Webber 4. Waltonville 2. Princeville 2. South Beloit 2. Annawan 2. Altamont 1.

