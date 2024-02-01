Robert McCline (4) brings the ball up for East St. Louis in a game played earlier this season at Alton High School. (Photo by Brad Piros)

ALTON - The Collinsville Kapoks dropped a few spots down to No. 9 in Class 4A, while East St. Louis rose to No. 7 in Class 3A.

Breese Central remains at the top of Class 2A.

The entire rankings go as follows:

CLASS 4A

SchoolW-LPointsPreviously
1. Homewood-Flossmoor (10)22-21172
2. Chicago Curie (1)23-21091
3. Waubonsie Valley (1)22-0914
4. Quincy22-2773
5. Lisle Benet20-3657
6. Downers North20-4488
7. Normal22-4445
8. Bolingbrook18-3389
9. Collinsville23-3306
10. Gurnee Warren 22-413NR

Others receiving votes: Chicago Kenwood 9. Glenbrook North 8. Moline 5. New Trier 3. Rock Island 2. Naperville Neuqua Valley 1.

CLASS 3A

SchoolW-LPointsPreviously
1. Harvey Thornton (11)21-31191
2. Chicago Mt. Carmel (1)24-31032
3. Metamora21-4913
4. Chicago DePaul Prep23-2854
5. Mt. Zion22-1605
6. Chicago Brother Rice22-3556
7. East St. Louis17-6369
8. Kankakee19-3357
9. Centralia23-22610
10. Morton22-3238

Others receiving votes: Peoria Richwoods 15. Decatur MacArthur 4. Chicago De La Salle 3. Burbank St. Laurence 2. Crystal Lake South 1. Sterling 1. Chicago Westinghouse 1.

CLASS 2A

SchoolW-LPointsPreviously
1. Breese Central (11)23-21361
2. Peoria Manual (2)15-101082
3. Byron20-01004
4. Beecher (1)24-0935
5. Tolono Unity19-2663
6. Benton21-3596
7. Chicago Christ the King21-4587
8. Fieldcrest21-155T9
9. Chicago Phillips16-835NR
10. Rockridge19-4198

Others receiving votes: El Paso-Gridley 17. St. Joseph-Ogden 8. Pinckneyville 4. Bismarck-Henning 3. Clinton 3. Columbia 2. Lawrenceville 2. Warsaw West Hancock 2.

CLASS 1A

SchoolW-LPointsPreviously
1. Effingham St. Anthony (12)23-41201
2. Illini Bluffs22-3953
3. Tuscola19-4812
4. Winchester West Central22-3584
5. (Tie) Pecatonica20-4545
5. (Tie) Goreville22-254T6
7. Aurora Christian16-541T6
8. Serena21-2348
9. Chicago Hope19-633NR
10. Camp Point Central16-4309

Others receiving votes: Chicago Manley 27. Scales Mound 11. Mounds Meridian 5. Dieterich 4. Bluford Webber 4. Waltonville 2. Princeville 2. South Beloit 2. Annawan 2. Altamont 1.

