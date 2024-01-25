Jan. 24 Associated Press Girls Basketball Rankings - Alton Remains No. 2 In Class 4A, CM Falls To No. 10 In 3A
ALTON - The Alton Lady Redbirds keep their ranking as the No. 2 team in Class 4A while O'Fallon hangs onto No. 10.
Civic Memorial remains in the Class 3A rankings in a tie for the No. 10 spot while Highland also received a vote.
Breese Central improved to No. 1 in Class 2A while Mater Dei dropped a couple spots to No. 5. Staunton also received two votes.
The entire rankings go as follows:
CLASS 4A
|School
|W-L
|Points
|Previously
|1. Wilmette Loyola (7)
|27-0
|106
|1
|2. Alton (3)
|24-1
|92
|T2
|3. Bolingbrook (1)
|20-2
|88
|T2
|4. Maine South
|22-1
|75
|4
|5. LaGrange Park Nazareth
|18-3
|61
|5
|6. Normal
|20-3
|50
|6
|7. Rockton Hononegah
|20-3
|30
|7
|8. Quincy
|18-5
|26
|8
|9. Palatine Fremd
|20-5
|20
|10
|10. O'Fallon
|20-5
|19
|9
Others receiving votes: Waubonsie Valley 11. Batavia 10. Lincoln-Way East 5. St. Charles North 5. East Moline United 4. Stevenson 2. Mother McAuley 1.
CLASS 3A
|School
|W-L
|Points
|Previously
|1. Lincoln (12)
|24-0
|120
|1
|2. Morton
|19-5
|89
|6
|3. (Tie) Quincy Notre Dame
|20-3
|80
|4
|3. (Tie) Peoria Central
|17-2
|80
|2
|5. Washington
|16-4
|66
|5
|6. Galesburg
|20-3
|65
|3
|7. Montini
|19-5
|61
|7
|8. Rockford Boylan
|21-2
|43
|8
|9. Effingham
|20-4
|18
|10
|10. (Tie) Civic Memorial
|21-5
|11
|9
|10. (Tie) Mt. Zion
|16-9
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Chicago Butler 6. Mount Vernon 4. Taylorville 3. Highland 1. Hyde Park 1. Peoria Richwoods 1.
CLASS 2A
|School
|W-L
|Points
|Previosuly
|1. Breese Central (4)
|20-3
|133
|2
|2. Peoria Notre Dame (10)
|22-4
|128
|1
|3. Nashville
|21-3
|98
|4
|4. Rock Island Alleman
|21-3
|98
|4
|5. Breese Mater Dei (1)
|18-5
|92
|3
|6. Deer Creek-Mackinaw
|22-1
|69
|6
|7. Petersburg PORTA
|23-1
|57
|8. Central Southeastern
|20-2
|49
|8
|9. Watseka
|20-1
|41
|9
|10. Carlyle
|21-2
|16
|10
Others receiving votes: Canton 9. Stillman Valley 9. Teutopolis 9. Pleasant Plains 5. Coal City 2. Staunton 2. Byron 2. DePaul College Prep 1. Kankakee Bishop McNamara 1. Bloomington Central Catholic 1.
CLASS 1A
|School
|W-L
|Points
|Previosuly
|1. Galena (8)
|19-1
|114
|1
|2. Orangeville (3)
|23-1
|104
|2
|3. Okawville
|15-7
|67
|5
|4. Annawan
|18-5
|63
|3
|5. Altamont
|21-3
|52
|4
|6. Illini Bluffs
|21-3
|48
|6
|7. Tuscola
|21-2
|38
|7
|8. Effingham St. Anthony (1)
|18-6
|36
|NR
|9. Biggsville West Central
|14-5
|34
|NR
|10. (Tie) Serena
|18-2
|22
|10
|10. (Tie) Rockford Lutheran
|15-6
|22
|NR
Others receiving votes: Aquin 21. Pecatonica 17. Catlin Salt Fork 6. Goreville 5. Wethersfield 4. Brownstown 2. AlWood 2. Peoria Heights 1. Willows 1. Abingdon-Avon 1.
