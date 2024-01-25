ALTON - The Alton Lady Redbirds keep their ranking as the No. 2 team in Class 4A while O'Fallon hangs onto No. 10.

Civic Memorial remains in the Class 3A rankings in a tie for the No. 10 spot while Highland also received a vote.

Breese Central improved to No. 1 in Class 2A while Mater Dei dropped a couple spots to No. 5. Staunton also received two votes.

The entire rankings go as follows:

CLASS 4A

SchoolW-LPointsPreviously
1. Wilmette Loyola (7)27-01061
2. Alton (3)24-192T2
3. Bolingbrook (1)20-288T2
4. Maine South22-1754
5. LaGrange Park Nazareth18-3615
6. Normal20-3506
7. Rockton Hononegah20-3307
8. Quincy18-5268
9. Palatine Fremd20-52010
10. O'Fallon20-5199

Others receiving votes: Waubonsie Valley 11. Batavia 10. Lincoln-Way East 5. St. Charles North 5. East Moline United 4. Stevenson 2. Mother McAuley 1.

CLASS 3A

SchoolW-LPointsPreviously
1. Lincoln (12)24-01201
2. Morton19-5896
3. (Tie) Quincy Notre Dame20-3804
3. (Tie) Peoria Central17-2802
5. Washington16-4665
6. Galesburg20-3653
7. Montini19-5617
8. Rockford Boylan21-2438
9. Effingham20-41810
10. (Tie) Civic Memorial21-5119
10. (Tie) Mt. Zion16-911NR

Others receiving votes: Chicago Butler 6. Mount Vernon 4. Taylorville 3. Highland 1. Hyde Park 1. Peoria Richwoods 1.

CLASS 2A

SchoolW-LPointsPreviosuly
1. Breese Central (4)20-31332
2. Peoria Notre Dame (10)22-41281
3. Nashville21-3984
4. Rock Island Alleman21-3984
5. Breese Mater Dei (1)18-5923
6. Deer Creek-Mackinaw22-1696
7. Petersburg PORTA23-157
8. Central Southeastern20-2498
9. Watseka20-1419
10. Carlyle21-21610

Others receiving votes: Canton 9. Stillman Valley 9. Teutopolis 9. Pleasant Plains 5. Coal City 2. Staunton 2. Byron 2. DePaul College Prep 1. Kankakee Bishop McNamara 1. Bloomington Central Catholic 1.

CLASS 1A

SchoolW-LPointsPreviosuly
1. Galena (8)19-11141
2. Orangeville (3)23-11042
3. Okawville15-7675
4. Annawan18-5633
5. Altamont21-3524
6. Illini Bluffs21-3486
7. Tuscola21-2387
8. Effingham St. Anthony (1)18-636NR
9. Biggsville West Central14-534NR
10. (Tie) Serena18-22210
10. (Tie) Rockford Lutheran15-622NR

Others receiving votes: Aquin 21. Pecatonica 17. Catlin Salt Fork 6. Goreville 5. Wethersfield 4. Brownstown 2. AlWood 2. Peoria Heights 1. Willows 1. Abingdon-Avon 1.

