ALTON - The Alton Lady Redbirds keep their ranking as the No. 2 team in Class 4A while O'Fallon hangs onto No. 10.

Civic Memorial remains in the Class 3A rankings in a tie for the No. 10 spot while Highland also received a vote.

Breese Central improved to No. 1 in Class 2A while Mater Dei dropped a couple spots to No. 5. Staunton also received two votes.

The entire rankings go as follows:

CLASS 4A

School W-L Points Previously 1. Wilmette Loyola (7) 27-0 106 1 2. Alton (3) 24-1 92 T2 3. Bolingbrook (1) 20-2 88 T2 4. Maine South 22-1 75 4 5. LaGrange Park Nazareth 18-3 61 5 6. Normal 20-3 50 6 7. Rockton Hononegah 20-3 30 7 8. Quincy 18-5 26 8 9. Palatine Fremd 20-5 20 10 10. O'Fallon 20-5 19 9

Others receiving votes: Waubonsie Valley 11. Batavia 10. Lincoln-Way East 5. St. Charles North 5. East Moline United 4. Stevenson 2. Mother McAuley 1.

CLASS 3A

School W-L Points Previously 1. Lincoln (12) 24-0 120 1 2. Morton 19-5 89 6 3. (Tie) Quincy Notre Dame 20-3 80 4 3. (Tie) Peoria Central 17-2 80 2 5. Washington 16-4 66 5 6. Galesburg 20-3 65 3 7. Montini 19-5 61 7 8. Rockford Boylan 21-2 43 8 9. Effingham 20-4 18 10 10. (Tie) Civic Memorial 21-5 11 9 10. (Tie) Mt. Zion 16-9 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Chicago Butler 6. Mount Vernon 4. Taylorville 3. Highland 1. Hyde Park 1. Peoria Richwoods 1.

CLASS 2A

School W-L Points Previosuly 1. Breese Central (4) 20-3 133 2 2. Peoria Notre Dame (10) 22-4 128 1 3. Nashville 21-3 98 4 4. Rock Island Alleman 21-3 98 4 5. Breese Mater Dei (1) 18-5 92 3 6. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 22-1 69 6 7. Petersburg PORTA 23-1 57 8. Central Southeastern 20-2 49 8 9. Watseka 20-1 41 9 10. Carlyle 21-2 16 10

Others receiving votes: Canton 9. Stillman Valley 9. Teutopolis 9. Pleasant Plains 5. Coal City 2. Staunton 2. Byron 2. DePaul College Prep 1. Kankakee Bishop McNamara 1. Bloomington Central Catholic 1.

CLASS 1A

School W-L Points Previosuly 1. Galena (8) 19-1 114 1 2. Orangeville (3) 23-1 104 2 3. Okawville 15-7 67 5 4. Annawan 18-5 63 3 5. Altamont 21-3 52 4 6. Illini Bluffs 21-3 48 6 7. Tuscola 21-2 38 7 8. Effingham St. Anthony (1) 18-6 36 NR 9. Biggsville West Central 14-5 34 NR 10. (Tie) Serena 18-2 22 10 10. (Tie) Rockford Lutheran 15-6 22 NR

Others receiving votes: Aquin 21. Pecatonica 17. Catlin Salt Fork 6. Goreville 5. Wethersfield 4. Brownstown 2. AlWood 2. Peoria Heights 1. Willows 1. Abingdon-Avon 1.

