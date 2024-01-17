Jan. 17 Associated Press Girls Basketball Rankings - Alton Improves One Spot, CM Drops Down To. No. 9
ALTON - The Associated Press updated its Illinois high school girls basketball rankings as of Jan. 17, 2024.
Alton gained its spot back at No. 2 in Class 4A while O'Fallon dropped a couple spots down to No. 9.
Civic Memorial also dropped down to the No. 9 spot in Class 3A.
Peoria Notre Dame knocked Breese Central and Mater Dei down a spot to No. 2 and No. 3 respectively in Class 2A while Staunton also received votes.
The entire rankings go as follows:
CLASS 4A
|School
|W-L
|Points
|Previously
|1. Loyola (5)
|22-0
|75
|1
|2. Alton (2)
|21-1
|67
|3
|(Tie) Bolingbrook (1)
|18-2
|67
|5
|4. Maine South
|20-1
|42
|2
|5. Nazareth
|15-3
|38
|6
|6. Normal Community
|18-3
|26
|4
|7. Hononegah
|18-3
|24
|9
|8. Quincy
|17-5
|23
|T10
|9. O'Fallon
|17-5
|19
|T7
|10. Fremd
|18-5
|17
|NR
Others receiving votes: Batavia 13, East Moline United 9, Waubonsie Valley 8, Lincoln-Way West 6, St. Charles North 3, Romeoville 2, Lincoln-Way East 1.
CLASS 3A
|School
|W-L
|Points
|Previously
|1. Lincoln (9)
|23-0
|90
|1
|2. Peoria Central
|17-1
|81
|2
|3. Galeburg
|19-2
|61
|5
|4. Quincy Notre Dame
|18-2
|59
|3
|5. Washington
|14-4
|47
|9
|6. Morton
|16-5
|41
|4
|7. Montini
|15-5
|40
|6
|8. Rockford Boylan
|18-2
|32
|8
|9. Civic Memorial
|20-4
|18
|7
|10. Effingham
|18-4
|10
|10
Others receiving votes: Mt. Zion 5, Mount Vernon 3, Taylorville (3), Chicago Butler 2, Richwoods 1, Dixon 1, Hyde Park 1.
CLASS 2A
|School
|W-L
|Points
|Previously
|1. Peoria Notre Dame (8)
|21-3
|110
|3
|2. Breese Central (3)
|18-2
|101
|1
|3. Breese Mater Dei (1)
|18-3
|87
|2
|4. Nashville
|20-2
|78
|T5
|5. Rock Island Alleman
|19-3
|62
|4
|6. Deer Creek-Mackinaw
|20-1
|59
|T5
|7. Petersburg PORTA
|22-1
|53
|7
|8. Central Southeastern
|18-2
|37
|8
|9. Watseka
|18-1
|36
|9
|10. Carlyle
|18-2
|12
|10
Others receiving votes: Stillman Valley 8, Coal City 6, Staunton 5, Teutopolis 2, Canton 2, Bishop McNamara 1, DePaul College Prep 1.
CLASS 1A
|School
|W-L
|Points
|Previously
|1. Galena (6)
|16-1
|86
|1
|2. Orangeville (3)
|21-1
|81
|2
|3. Annawan
|17-4
|65
|4
|4. Altamont
|19-2
|56
|5
|5. Okawville
|15-6
|48
|6
|6. Illini Bluffs
|20-3
|38
|8
|7. Tuscola
|19-2
|30
|4
|8. Aquin
|14-4
|24
|10
|9. Pecatonica
|18-3
|22
|7
|10. Serena
|16-2
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Alwood 7, Effingham St. Anthony 6, Wethersfield 6, Catlin Salt Fork 5, Goreville 4, Brownstown 2, Peoria Heights 2, Abingdon Avon 1.
