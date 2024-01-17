ALTON - The Associated Press updated its Illinois high school girls basketball rankings as of Jan. 17, 2024.

Alton gained its spot back at No. 2 in Class 4A while O'Fallon dropped a couple spots down to No. 9.

Civic Memorial also dropped down to the No. 9 spot in Class 3A.

Peoria Notre Dame knocked Breese Central and Mater Dei down a spot to No. 2 and No. 3 respectively in Class 2A while Staunton also received votes.

The entire rankings go as follows:

CLASS 4A

SchoolW-LPointsPreviously
1. Loyola (5)22-0751
2. Alton (2)21-1673
(Tie) Bolingbrook (1)18-2675
4. Maine South20-1422
5. Nazareth15-3386
6. Normal Community18-3264
7. Hononegah18-3249
8. Quincy17-523T10
9. O'Fallon17-519T7
10. Fremd18-517NR

Others receiving votes: Batavia 13, East Moline United 9, Waubonsie Valley 8, Lincoln-Way West 6, St. Charles North 3, Romeoville 2, Lincoln-Way East 1.

CLASS 3A

SchoolW-LPointsPreviously
1. Lincoln (9)23-0901
2. Peoria Central 17-1812
3. Galeburg19-2615
4. Quincy Notre Dame18-2593
5. Washington14-4479
6. Morton16-5414
7. Montini15-5406
8. Rockford Boylan18-2328
9. Civic Memorial 20-4187
10. Effingham18-41010

Others receiving votes: Mt. Zion 5, Mount Vernon 3, Taylorville (3), Chicago Butler 2, Richwoods 1, Dixon 1, Hyde Park 1.

CLASS 2A

SchoolW-LPointsPreviously
1. Peoria Notre Dame (8)21-31103
2. Breese Central (3)18-21011
3. Breese Mater Dei (1)18-3872
4. Nashville20-278T5
5. Rock Island Alleman19-3624
6. Deer Creek-Mackinaw20-159T5
7. Petersburg PORTA22-1537
8. Central Southeastern18-2378
9. Watseka18-1369
10. Carlyle18-21210

Others receiving votes: Stillman Valley 8, Coal City 6, Staunton 5, Teutopolis 2, Canton 2, Bishop McNamara 1, DePaul College Prep 1.

CLASS 1A

SchoolW-LPointsPreviously
1. Galena (6)16-1861
2. Orangeville (3)21-1812
3. Annawan17-4654
4. Altamont19-2565
5. Okawville15-6486
6. Illini Bluffs20-3388
7. Tuscola19-2304
8. Aquin14-42410
9. Pecatonica18-3227
10. Serena16-212NR

Others receiving votes: Alwood 7, Effingham St. Anthony 6, Wethersfield 6, Catlin Salt Fork 5, Goreville 4, Brownstown 2, Peoria Heights 2, Abingdon Avon 1.

