ALTON - The Associated Press updated its Illinois high school girls basketball rankings as of Jan. 17, 2024.

Alton gained its spot back at No. 2 in Class 4A while O'Fallon dropped a couple spots down to No. 9.

Civic Memorial also dropped down to the No. 9 spot in Class 3A.

Peoria Notre Dame knocked Breese Central and Mater Dei down a spot to No. 2 and No. 3 respectively in Class 2A while Staunton also received votes.

The entire rankings go as follows:

CLASS 4A

School W-L Points Previously 1. Loyola (5) 22-0 75 1 2. Alton (2) 21-1 67 3 (Tie) Bolingbrook (1) 18-2 67 5 4. Maine South 20-1 42 2 5. Nazareth 15-3 38 6 6. Normal Community 18-3 26 4 7. Hononegah 18-3 24 9 8. Quincy 17-5 23 T10 9. O'Fallon 17-5 19 T7 10. Fremd 18-5 17 NR

Others receiving votes: Batavia 13, East Moline United 9, Waubonsie Valley 8, Lincoln-Way West 6, St. Charles North 3, Romeoville 2, Lincoln-Way East 1.

CLASS 3A

School W-L Points Previously 1. Lincoln (9) 23-0 90 1 2. Peoria Central 17-1 81 2 3. Galeburg 19-2 61 5 4. Quincy Notre Dame 18-2 59 3 5. Washington 14-4 47 9 6. Morton 16-5 41 4 7. Montini 15-5 40 6 8. Rockford Boylan 18-2 32 8 9. Civic Memorial 20-4 18 7 10. Effingham 18-4 10 10

Others receiving votes: Mt. Zion 5, Mount Vernon 3, Taylorville (3), Chicago Butler 2, Richwoods 1, Dixon 1, Hyde Park 1.

CLASS 2A

School W-L Points Previously 1. Peoria Notre Dame (8) 21-3 110 3 2. Breese Central (3) 18-2 101 1 3. Breese Mater Dei (1) 18-3 87 2 4. Nashville 20-2 78 T5 5. Rock Island Alleman 19-3 62 4 6. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 20-1 59 T5 7. Petersburg PORTA 22-1 53 7 8. Central Southeastern 18-2 37 8 9. Watseka 18-1 36 9 10. Carlyle 18-2 12 10

Others receiving votes: Stillman Valley 8, Coal City 6, Staunton 5, Teutopolis 2, Canton 2, Bishop McNamara 1, DePaul College Prep 1.

CLASS 1A

School W-L Points Previously 1. Galena (6) 16-1 86 1 2. Orangeville (3) 21-1 81 2 3. Annawan 17-4 65 4 4. Altamont 19-2 56 5 5. Okawville 15-6 48 6 6. Illini Bluffs 20-3 38 8 7. Tuscola 19-2 30 4 8. Aquin 14-4 24 10 9. Pecatonica 18-3 22 7 10. Serena 16-2 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Alwood 7, Effingham St. Anthony 6, Wethersfield 6, Catlin Salt Fork 5, Goreville 4, Brownstown 2, Peoria Heights 2, Abingdon Avon 1.

