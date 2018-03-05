Jamie Gross, of Respiratory Therapy, second from left surrounded by family and co-workers, who is the Alton Memorial Hospital March Employee of the Month.

ALTON - Jamie Goss of Respiratory Therapy, is the Alton Memorial Hospital March Employee of the Month.

Jamie's manager, Penny Krause, says: “Jamie was instrumental in Respiratory Therapy being successful with the Go-Live of EPIC. Jamie is always adjusting her schedule to meet the needs of the department and our patients.

"Jamie takes great pride in her work and strives to provide excellent care. She always goes above and beyond her job duties.“

