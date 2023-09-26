FLORISSANT - Just across the river, the Jamestown Mall holds fond memories for many Riverbend residents despite its closure in 2014. On Tuesday, Sept. 26, the mall will be demolished.

Jamestown Mall was a staple in Florissant since its opening in 1973. At its peak, it was home to over one hundred stores and services, including a movie theater and four anchor stores. The mall became increasingly vacant throughout the early 2000s until it ultimately closed on July 1, 2014.

In April 2022, the St. Louis County Council voted to demolish the mall using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. They approved $6 million for the mall’s demolition, which will be completed by Target Contractors, LLC.

On the official St. Louis County Facebook page, people shared their memories of Jamestown Mall. St. Louis County acknowledged that the demolition will be a step forward for the community, but bittersweet for those who enjoyed the mall in its prime.

“This is exciting news for North County. Still, this mall holds many special memories for folks throughout our area,” they said in a Facebook post.

There are tentative plans to turn the Jamestown Mall site into an open-air shopping center.

Photos courtesy of 618 Drone Service.

