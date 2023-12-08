FLORISSANT, MO. - The Jamestown Mall is almost completely gone following the demolition project that started in September.

Jamestown Mall was a staple in Florissant since its opening in 1973. At its peak, it was home to over one hundred stores and services, including a movie theater and four anchor stores. The mall became increasingly vacant throughout the early 2000s until it ultimately closed on July 1, 2014.

In April 2022, the St. Louis County Council voted to demolish the mall using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. They approved $6 million for the mall’s demolition, which began on Sept. 26, 2023.

Target Contractors, LLC has overseen the demolition. There are tentative plans to turn the Jamestown Mall site into an open-air shopping center.

Photos courtesy of 618 Drone Service.

