ST. LOUIS - James Norman, son of the Sweetie Pie’s owner in St. Louis, and owner of Sweetie Pie’s in Jackson, Miss., now faces a charge of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. He was arrested this week with Terica Ellis in a murder-for-hire case involving the death of James’ nephew.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Waiel Yaghnam was also indicted by a grand jury with Norman in the wire and mail fraud case.

The federal allegation is that Norman contracted a large $450,000 life insurance company policy on nephew Andre Montgomery Jr. in 2014 and Norman was sole beneficiary. In March 2016, it has been discovered that Norman allegedly worked with Ellis, while she was an exotic dancer in Memphis, Tenn., and conversed with her on her cell phone and her near where Montgomery was shot and killed in the 3900 block of Natural Bridge Road in St. Louis at 8 p.m. on March 14, 2016.

Ellis made multiple bank deposits of $9,000 in the time shortly after Montgomery’s death, court records say. Norman made an attempt to collect on his nephew’s life insurance policy, but it was not allowed.

More like this:

Sep 8, 2023 - Chinese National Admits to Trafficking Counterfeit Gift Cards to Belleville and Across Midwest

Aug 23, 2023 - Jersey County Offers Help With Excessive Heat Contacts, Phone Information

Sep 8, 2023 - Zelina Vega's Spirited Style Makes Her Superstar With SmackDown WWE Brand, Has October St. Louis Appearance

Aug 29, 2023 - St. Louis County Updates Details Accidental Shooting Death Of 17-Year-Old Female

Aug 15, 2023 - Southwestern Middle School Teacher Crowned Mrs. Educator 2023

 