James Milton RuyleYears of Service: 1947 - 1951

Year of Death: 1985

Branch: Marine Corps

War: Korean War

Message: This is our Dad. Thank you dad for your service. Thank you for being the best dad ever. You were gone way too soon, I was only 19 at the time, sis was only 23, a lot of things were taken from us and you, not sure why God decided it was time for you to go, but you have grandsons that you would have loved very much and you would have loved taking them fishing. We love you very much Dad, and miss you every day. We love you......Cindy and Sandy

Submitted By: Cindy Seal

