ALTON - Volunteers all around the city of Alton dedicated their Saturday morning to a city-wide cleanup.

As a part of the community effort, the James Killion Beautification Enhancement Committee unveiled their most recent project at James Killion Park.

The committee, with the help of students and teachers from the Alton School District and the Alton Boys and Girls Club, presented 18 new trash cans painted by students from the community to help keep the park clean.

Steve Thomas, chairman of the beautification committee, said the project wouldn't have been possible without the teachers and students who dedicated their time to help keep the community free of litter.

“We got together because we wanted to see the beautician endeavor at James Killion Park go forward,” Thomas said about the James Killion Beautification Enhancement Committee. “We’ve had trouble in years past with trash and other problems, but we’re starting to turn the park around, it’s becoming one of the most beautiful parks in the city of Alton and one that we can be proud of.”

