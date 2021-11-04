COLLINSVILLE - The kinship that a pair of brothers share in a close family is a relationship few can top. The late Officer Tyler Timmins always referred to his brother, Jake, as his “little brother,” as he was four years younger than him. Tyler died in the line of duty on October 26, 2021.

In the end, once Tyler died, Jake came to the conclusion of what his brother actually meant by every single time strongly clarifying him as his ‘little brother’ not just brother.

“I think he wanted people to know I was family and he was my protector,” Jake said in an emotional tribute to his big brother at his funeral on Tuesday. “He didn’t want anyone to ever mess with me, and he felt the same about his wife, Linsey, and daughter, Chloe, and all the rest of his family. He would do anything for them.”

As a police officer, Tyler also felt the same protective status, whether it was someone he knew well or had never met. In the end, he died in the line of duty protecting others.

Jake always admired his big brother. When it came to playing sports, Jake was always included, not excluded, he said.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Tyler played high school baseball and excelled in bowling,” Jake said. “In baseball, he played nearly every position, maybe that is why he was such a good softball player. He had an absolute cannon of an arm and would almost dare someone while he was out in left or right field to test him.

“We practically grew up bowling at Wood River Bowl. He bowled many 300 games and several 800 series. One of his first jobs was at Wood River Bowl, and he encountered a robbery there at age 16 or 17, and I think that may have fueled his desire to get into law enforcement. I remember how he always lifted his arm above his head when he bowled.”

Jake thanked everyone for their outpouring of support to Linsey, Chloe, and their family from the public, first responders, and volunteer organizations. Support to the Timmins family has come from across the country, he said.

“The support has been incredible,” Jake said.

Seeing Tyler as a dad and how he found Linsey and married her on September 11, 2021, completed Tyler, Jake said.

“Linsey was his soul mate,” Jake said in his eulogy. “Linsey you are family and stuck with us. Tyler always said he would love Linsey forever. I think probably his favorite thing to say to Chloe always was, ‘I love you, kid.’”

More like this:

Related Video: