EDWARDSVILLE – Former Chief of Staff to Illinois Senate President and the Illinois Senate Caucus, Jake Butcher, has recently joined The Gori Law Firm as of counsel. Butcher brings with him several years of experience practicing in the areas of municipal law, state government solutions and regulatory law. As part of his work with the Edwardsville-based firm, he will advocate for and provide strategic insights to the clients it serves.

In his previous role, Butcher managed the operations of the Senate President’s office and offered guidance to members of the Senate Democratic Caucus on bills and budget priorities. He also spent several years as an attorney in private practice, representing clients in agriculture, energy, gaming, healthcare, higher education and more. Butcher provides legal counsel on legislative proposals, litigation strategy, state and federal law effects and associated rulemaking.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jake as a member of the Gori Law team,” said Sara Salger, managing partner of The Gori Law Firm. “His experience and knowledge gained from his years as a practicing attorney and time spent in Springfield working for our state’s government will be a great addition to our municipal law division and our firm as a whole.”

Butcher received his juris doctorate from Drake University Law School. Before attending law school, he graduated with honors with a degree in agricultural economics from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. His interest in agricultural law stems from working on his family farm in Mt. Auburn, Illinois, with his father and grandfather, where they had swine and grain operations.

To learn more about The Gori Law Firm and its attorneys, visit www.gorilaw.com or follow them on Facebook @TheGoriLawFirm.

More like this: