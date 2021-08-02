ALTON/EDWARDSVILLE - Riverbender.com/Edglentoday.com has hired veteran marketing consultant- Jacqueline Duty- to help broaden

sales in all its various products.

Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Owner/CEO John Hentrich said he met Jackie many years ago when she and Dan Brannan approached Riverbender to collaborate on an idea for growing a website with a focus on Edwardsville and

Glen Carbon. “She is a great asset to the team, and we are all very excited to have someone with her level of experience, positive attitude, and understanding of results-driven campaigns on our team,” John said.

Jackie began her career at the Telegraph in Alton, Illinois twenty years ago. After learning the dynamics of marketing and advertising, she moved to the automotive sales division at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. A few years later, she was managing that multi-million-dollar division through the biggest shift in the newspaper industry as automotive dealers around the country were filing bankruptcy. In the observation that the landscape was changing, she moved through various divisions helping to strategically grow with mergers in the recruitment, retail, and classified division. She managed the growth of Stltoday.com, contributing to a 10-million-dollar growth program. Her teams owned the largest share of the growth in that period. She led the charge with building new sales teams until she was recruited to radio.

Over the next several years, Jackie would manage the digital divisions at 11 radio stations across St. Louis with a team of over 50 sales reps across the radio brands.

She also invested time learning the dynamic of television as she worked at Fox

2 News. With her passion to really understand how to grow companies, she launched her own marketing agency. This created opportunities for her work with many communities on big projects such as the Great Race in Kirkwood and with every media company across the St. Louis Metro area. During this time, Jackie served on the Board of Directors for the Kirkwood/Des Peres Chamber of Commerce.

She has worked as a media seller in newspapers, magazines, direct mail, radio, television and all emerging digital technologies. She also experienced the other side of the table as a media buyer for many companies across the region and the country. Once she sold her marketing agency, she worked with a high-level team of entrepreneurs to help the city of Alton with the Alton Encore group. “It was thrilling to work on so many company initiatives with the dynamic, world changers at Alton Encore. I am glad to be back in Alton with a chance to see them all again,” Jackie expressed.

Over the last several years, Jackie has invested her time in helping to build an international preparatory academy. She traveled the world recruiting students to travel to the U.S. to further their education at Gateway Legacy Christian Academy. She taught an entrepreneur program that was responsible for launching several successful businesses with students in middle school and high school. With this effort, she understands what it really takes to build a company's marketing plan to get results on a very limited budget.

“Jackie really helped in the beginning of EdGlenToday.com as we worked with the Edwardsville school district to launch this great resource. We are a great team that works together at building more stories with the growth

Edwardsville and Glen Carbon is experiencing,” Dan Brannan said.

To have Jackie Duty help your company with marketing campaigns or even analyze your existing campaign for effectiveness and efficiency, contact her at 618-465-9850 x231 or by email at jackie@riverbender.com

