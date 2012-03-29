ALTON, IL — Jacoby Arts Center’s upcoming fundraiser is designed to bring attention to the diverse and inspiring programs at the Arts Center. The event will take place Friday, April 13 starting at 7 p.m. at the Arts Center. Admission is $10.

“With the Summer Olympics taking place in the UK this year, our spring fundraiser will add that element to the evening,” said Linda Miller, co-chair for the event, “Spring-Mash Up” is a mix of Clay Olympics and Silent Auction, flagged by British brews & tunes, snacks and a cash bar, along with an opportunity to try your hand at making a pot on the potter’s wheel. It will definitely be a fun evening.”

Potters will participate in a casual competition; businesses and restaurants, including McGurks, and The Queen's Cuisine have donated gift certificates for the silent auction; and Koerner Distributing is providing a beer tasting featuring Samuel Smith English Beers.

The sounds of England will be a part of the evening as well as the band “The Acoustic Invasion” plays from 7 to 8 p.m. The band, featuring musicians Jim & Terri Ash, Jamal McLaughlin, Angelina McLaughlin-Heil and Wayne Kimler, will play a set that includes music from The Beatles, Amy Winehouse, Van Morrison, Corrine Bailey, Duffy, Adele, The Animals, The Who, The Hollies, The Rolling Stones, Fleetwood Mac, The Kinks and more.

The admission fee will be waived for British Expats and any potters participating in the Olympics.

Sponsors for Jacoby’s Spring Mash-Up include Krueger Pottery, with support from TheBANK of Edwardsville and Koerner Distributing.

Founded in 1981 as the Madison County Arts Council, Jacoby Arts Center is a 501 (3) organization that serves the metropolitan region through programs in the visual, performing and literary arts.

The Arts Center offers year-round classes, workshops, gallery exhibits and performances including LIVE at Jacoby: Saturday Nights, Open Mic: WORDS, and coordinates outreach programs that include ARTEAST, Arts in the Park, Poetry Out Loud and Community Arts Access.

Through these programs Jacoby Arts Center impacts thousands of individuals, enhances our communities and brings vitality to our region.

Located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois, Jacoby Arts Center’s hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. The Center is closed on Mondays. Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.

For more information about Jacoby Arts Center’s “Spring Mash-Up” or any of its programs and services, visit our website at www.jacobyartscenter.org, email us at info@jacobyartscenter.org, call 618.462.5222, or stop in at the Center.

