ALTON, IL – September 18, 2011 – If the outcome of Jacoby Arts Center’s first open mic night is any indicator of future success, then this latest addition to the Center’s programming line-up is on the fast track to proving that Jacoby is the place to be on the third Thursday night of each month.

With 42 people in attendance in September and seven artists taking the stage to share their original words of art, future open mic nights should only get better as the word continues to spread about this unique experience. The next Open Mic: WORDS takes place on Thursday, October 20, 2011.

The doors will open at 6 p.m.; presenters begin at 6:30 p.m. Admission to the event is free and open to the public. Audiences of all ages welcome; however, attendees are advised that content may not be suitable for everyone. A cash beverage bar with beer, wine, and nonalcoholic beverages, as well as a coffee and snack bar will be available; light refreshments will also be served.

A $5 suggested donation is requested from each presenter to ensure 5-10 minutes of time on the evening schedule; the final amount of time allowed to each presenter will be determined after confirmation of the total number of artists participating. Pre-registration is requested by sending an email message to info@jacobyartscenter.org or by calling Jacoby at 618.462.5222. Jacoby’s open mic nights are partially supported by a grant from the Gannett Foundation.

Open Mic: WORDS takes place on the third Thursday evening of each month from September to November and again from February through May. “Anyone ages 16 and up who wants to share their words of art are invited to present. Songwriters are welcome to try out a new song, fiction writers can share their poetry and short stories, playwrights and actors can try out new lines and skits, comedians can share their new material with the audience,” said Melissa Mustain, Jacoby’s executive director.

The focus and intent of Open Mic: WORDS is for literary artists to gain feedback on their original creative works while developing a comfortable repertoire with an audience. The other part of this concept that makes it unique is that there are no contests, no prizes, no judges – just words. No politicking or explicitly pornographic material is allowed, and presenting artists are asked to exercise discretion in use of profanity.

Located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois, the Jacoby Arts Center is open on Tuesdays-Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sundays from 12 noon to 4 p.m., closed on Mondays. For more information, visit the Center’s website at www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618-462-5222.

The Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.

