ALTON, IL – October 11, 2012 – The 15th annual ARTEAST Studio and Exhibits Tour will take place Saturday, October 20 and Sunday, October 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jacoby Arts Center will host a preview exhibit, Small Works 2012, from October 12 through November 3. The preview is an opportunity for art lovers to view the participating artists’ works prior to the tour. This gives patrons an idea of which studios they may want to visit the following weekend. The opening reception for this exhibit is tonight from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Arts Center.

ARTEAST is a program of Jacoby Arts Center. Free site maps for ARTEAST weekend will be available at Jacoby and can be picked up at the opening reception or anytime during regular business hours the week of the tour. Maps will also be available at most locations on the tour during ARTEAST weekend.

Located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois, Jacoby Arts Center is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., late on Thursdays until 8 p.m., and closed on Sundays and Mondays. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618-462-5222.

Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.

