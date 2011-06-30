7th Annual Juried Art Exhibit

July 12 through August 21, 2011

Opening Reception, Friday, July 15, 5 – 8 pm

The Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton, Illinois

www.jacobyartscenter.org

Alton, Illinois, June 28, 2011- All are invited to the Opening Reception of the Jacoby Arts Center’s Seventh Annual Juried Exhibition, Friday, July 15, 2011 from 5-8 pm, 627 East Broadway, in Alton. The awards presentation of three cash prizes and three Awards of Excellence by Juror Noah Kirby will take place at 6:30 pm. All six artists will be invited to exhibit in the January 2012 Awards of Excellence exhibit. The juror will also present a cash award sponsored by the Lewis and Clark Handweavers Guild during this ceremony.

This year’s juror, Noah Kirby is a professional sculptor and a Senior Lecturer of Sculpture at Washington University in St. Louis. In November 2010, he cofounded Six Mile Sculpture Works, a non-profit institution dedicated to preserving, promoting and expanding our sculptural and industrial heritage and the link between them.

The exhibit will feature the work of 52 local and regional Artists from Illinois and Missouri. Included are, Elizabeth Adams-Marks, Bob Ahrens, Sarah Ansell, Patricia Badman, Erika Bennett, Andrew Bievenue, Laura Blair, Jason Bly, Mary-Glynn Bois, Laverne Brink, Steven Carleson, Christopher Day, John Den Houter, Ted Denton, Dennis DeToye, Dion Dion, Andrew Dobson, Dominic Finocchio, Jennifer Flores, Kathy Gomric, Alicia Harstock, Michael Kathriner, Zach Koch, Ruth Kolker, Terry Lay, Lisa Linke, Toni Mack, Linda J. Miller, Kitty Mollman, Samuel C. Preston, Pat Quinn, Renée Raub-Ayers, Patricia Rehkemper, Matthew Rispoli, Doris Roberts, Benji Rowan, Marceline Saphian, Kent Scheibel, Brenda Schilling, John Schnellmann, Marty Spears, Jane Stillwell, Chad Travous, Matthew Turner, Andrew Van Der Tuin, Jeff Vaughn, Kerry E. Vincent, Ron Vivod, Michael Wartgow, Cynthia Williams, Peggy Wyman, and David M. Yates.

The JAC Juried competition was open to artists residing in Illinois or Missouri, 18 years of age or older. Eligible artwork included drawing, painting, sculpture, ceramics, printmaking, glass, fiber, metals, photography and mixed media.

The opening reception and exhibit are free and open to the public.

Located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois, the Jacoby Arts Center is open Tuesdays-Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. , Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. , Sundays from 12 to 4 p.m. , and closed on Mondays. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618-462-5222.

The Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.

Engaging Imaginations, Enriching Lives!

