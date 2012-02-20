ALTON, IL – February 20, 2012 – A volunteer orientation will be held on Sunday, February 26 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Jacoby Arts Center. The orientation will include a brief history of the organization formerly known as the Madison County Arts Council as well as the current organization’s services and programming. Also included will be an introduction to volunteer opportunities at the Center and a tour of the facility.

Anyone interested in learning more about volunteer opportunities at Jacoby is requested to RSVP by calling the Center by Wednesday, February 22. Volunteers are needed for every aspect of running the Center and providing access to cultural experiences to the community; individuals ages 16 and up are welcome to enjoy this opportunity for service in the arts.

Located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois, Jacoby Arts Center is open on Tuesdays-Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sundays from 12 noon to 4 p.m., closed on Mondays. For more information, visit the Center’s website at www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618-462-5222.

The Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.

