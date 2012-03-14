ALTON, IL – Curated by Susan Bostwick, Charity Davis-Woodard, and Melody Ellis, this exhibit is organized as an artist-invite-artist event. The focus for the show is on nine individuals who had an early and significant influence on contemporary ceramics in our region. These invited artists, in turn, each selected another artist who they believe continues the tradition.

“In our region, there are a large number of individual artists, academic institutions and community arts programs focused on ceramics,” said Susan Bostwick. “We are indebted to the studio artists and teachers who, while building on historic traditions, embraced a new role for potters within the arts. These individuals, who may have been inspired by the Arts & Crafts movement or the 60’s clay revolution, encouraged a younger generation to continue the exploration.”

Included artists in this exhibition are: Bob Allen, Bob Huber, Dan Anderson, Joseph Pintz, Jeri Au, Ryan Clyde-Rich, Vic Bassman, Jim Ibur, Jack Cannon, Dan Copeland, Harris Deller, Pattie Chalmers, Paul Dresang, Matt Wilt, Don Pilcher, Billie Theide, Arthur Towata, and Guy Weible.

Article continues after sponsor message

Located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois, the Jacoby Arts Center is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. , Sundays from 12 to 4 p.m. , and closed on Mondays. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618-462-5222.

The Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.

Engaging Imaginations, Enriching Lives!

More like this:

Related Video: