ALTON, IL – August 2, 2011 *– The Jacoby Arts Center is pleased to present *Collaboration: Reaping and Sewing*, an Exhibition featuring the work of Erin Cork, Nina Ganci, Jo Stealey, Laura Strand, Erin Vigneau Dimick and Patricia Vivod-curator. The exhibition opens with a reception on Friday, August 26, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and continues through October 2, 2011. A gallery talk with curator, Patricia Vivod and participating artists Nina Ganci, Laura Strand and Erin Vigneau Dimick will take place on Sunday, September 25, at 2 p.m. The Exhibition, Reception and Gallery Talk events are free and open to the public.

*Curator Statement:* Originally connected by a teacher/mentor/student bond, we six artists, friends and colleagues all, accepted the challenge of creating a new body of work out of the shared materials from each other’s studios. Akin to sowing seeds of inspiration, the collaboration has deepened our bond as we reap the benefits of the visual vocabulary of items we traded

with one another and integrated into our own work. This collective conversation has taken us out of our comfort zones to expand how we work conceptually, materially and how we think about our work.

*Collaboration: Reaping and Sewing* *is part of Innovations in Textiles 2011 *a biennial collaborative event in the St. Louis Metropolitan Region that investigates the state of contemporary textile arts. More than 20 nonprofit and private arts organizations join forces to present exhibitions related to fiber art created by national and international artists. Activities include workshops, lectures, gallery tours, and community programs. *Innovations in Textiles* serves to enlighten the community with a unique aesthetic prospective on fiber art featuring various materials and techniques. The broad range of programming offered mirrors the symposium’s dedication to the investigation of innovative ideas.

There are two guided bus tours for the Innovations in Textiles 2011 event, an *In Town Bus Tour*, September 17 and an *Outlaying Bus Tour*, which Jacoby Arts Center is one of eight participating galleries, October 1, 2011. For more information visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or

www.innovationsintextiles.com.

Located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois, the Jacoby Arts Center is

open Tuesdays-Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sundays from Noon to 4 p.m.,

and closed on Mondays.

The Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to

foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to

expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education,

participation and exploration.

*Engaging Imaginations, Enriching Lives!*

