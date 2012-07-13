Macy’s helps local charity raise funds and awareness for important cause through annual charity shopping event

Alton, IL – July 13, 2012 – Macy’s is partnering with Jacoby Arts Center to invite customers to participate in Macy’s seventh annual “Shop for a Cause” charity shopping event. Macy’s 2012 Shop for a Cause will take place on August 25, 2012; customers can purchase tickets now from Jacoby Arts Center in Alton. Macy’s Shop For A Cause is a unique one-day-only shopping event created to support local charities’ fundraising efforts, which have helped raised more than $42 million for charities across the country since 2006.

“Giving back is a cornerstone of Macy’s culture, and through our annual Shop For A Cause program Macy’s has been able to raise more than $42 million for local and national charities that are meaningful for our customers and associates,” said Martine Reardon, Macy’s chief marketing officer. “We are proud to offer our customers a simple way to make a positive difference in their communities while enjoying great savings at Macy’s. Our customers’ ongoing support is an inspiration, and we hope to continue making an impact for years to come.”

Macy’s has provided Jacoby Arts Center with shopping passes to sell for $5 each. The organization will keep 100% of every ticket it sells. The more tickets sold by Jacoby, the more money it will raise! Located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, the Center’s hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, with late hours until 8 p.m. on Thursday. Jacoby Arts Center is closed on Sunday and Monday.

By purchasing a shopping pass to the event from the Arts Center, customers support the organization’s mission of fostering the economic success of artists and ensuring access to the arts for everyone while enjoying a day of spectacular discounts, entertainment, special events. Pass holders will enjoy special discounts on most regular, sale and clearance purchases all day. (Some exclusions apply.)

“We are excited to be partnering with Macy’s and their Shop For A Cause event this year. With back-to-school season underway, it’s a perfect time for our supporters to help us while getting some great bargains that help them meet the needs of the season – it’s truly a win-win,” said Melissa Crockett (Mustain), Jacoby’s executive director.

For more information about Macy’s Shop For A Cause event, visit macys.com/shopforacause. And for more information about Jacoby Arts Center, visit jacobyartscenter.org.

About Macy’s

Macy's, the largest retail brand of Macy's, Inc., delivers fashion and affordable luxury to customers at more than 800 locations in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam. Macy's stores and macys.com offer distinctive assortments including the most desired family of exclusive and fashion brands for him, her and home. Macy's is known for such epic events as Macy's 4th of July Fireworks® and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®, as well as spectacular fashion shows, culinary events, flower shows and celebrity appearances. Building on a 150-year tradition, Macy's helps strengthen communities by supporting local and national charities that make a difference in the lives of our customers.

Engaging Imaginations, Enriching Lives!

