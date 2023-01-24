ALTON - Jacoby Arts Center brings you a visual experience of the history, architecture, and design of the Jacoby building. Please join us for our first exhibit of 2023, “Love Letter to Jacoby: Mementos of a Landmark. This exhibit is showing from Feb 1, 2023, to Mar 18, 2023, and spans not only 1 but 2 First Friday Events. This Exhibit is a collaboration of two local artists, Jenna Muscarella and Michael Snider, who have dedicated a large amount of their adult lives to preserving the past and “improving quality of life through creating meaningful, memorable works of art that engage the viewer, facilitate thought, and inspire [the community]” says Michael Snider. Jenna Muscarella believes, “This exhibit not only belongs to Jacoby but anyone involved and inspired by the building over the years.”

Showing: February 1, 2023 - March 18, 2023

Opening Reception: Feb. 3, During First Fridays, 6-8 p.m.

“Last Look” Reception: March 3, During First Fridays, 6-8 p.m.

Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton, IL 62002, Simmons Hanly Conroy Gallery

Opening Receptions, Exhibits & First Fridays Always FREE & Open to the Public

Help us celebrate “Love Letter to Jacoby”, Alton, and the surrounding Riverbend area by visiting during First Fridays in February and March 2023. First Fridays at Jacoby are an open house style event with FREE art and fun for ALL, falling on the first Friday of every month from 6-8 p.m. On Feb. 3rd Jacoby will host an Artist talk with Jenna Muscarella and Michael Snider at 5:30 p.m. Stay late for live music from the amazing, Stephanie Oguine and Culinary Creations paired to match the artwork, by chef Ben Acker. Pop in again during First Fridays on March 3 for a “Pop-Up Art Fair”, open artist studios downstairs and live music by Bluesette. If you’d like to register to be a vendor on Mar 3, 2023, please visit: www.jacobyartscenter.org/firstfridays

Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit 501c3 organization dedicated to Engaging imagination & Enriching Lives in the Riverbend through Art. Located at 627 E. Broadway in Alton, IL. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618.462.5222.

Exhibits at Jacoby Art Center are made possible by Presenting Sponsor Simmons Hanly Conroy Law Firm. Jacoby Arts Center is funded in part by grants from the Arts and Education Council and Illinois Arts Council Agency with support from the National Endowment for the Arts.

