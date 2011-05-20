ALTON, IL – May 12, 2011– While the Jacoby Arts Center opened seven years ago, the organization is continuing its year-long celebration of 30 years of the arts. As an organization that began in 1981 as the Madison County Arts Council, the now-known Jacoby Arts Center is holding its next party to mark this anniversary on Saturday evening, June 18, as the Center hosts its second annual Trivia Night.

Trivia buffs from throughout the region are encouraged to reserve their tables now for the evening’s fun and festivities. Tables are just $80 with up to eight team members at a table. On the evening of June 18, Jacoby will open its doors at 6 p.m. for this event and the trivia will begin promptly at 7. Ten rounds of trivia will be completed, with 10 questions in each round.

There will also be a 50-50 raffle as a part of the evening, along with the opportunity for teams to purchase "mulligans" for each round. A cash bar with beer, wine, water, and soda will be available. However, paid registrants are welcome to bring in their own beverages of choice and any snacks they choose.

Once again this year, Dave Yates will serve as Jacoby’s trivia master. Yates filled in this role at last year’s JAC event, and because of his willingness to do it all again this year, he is back. Most in the art world know Dave Yates as a very talented painter, but he has also coordinated several trivia-based fundraiser events for organizations throughout the area and seems to have a natural talent for pulling together a wide array of questions that cover all the typical topics – along with a few surprises.

“Many people express their concerns that our trivia night questions will be all about art,” says Melissa Mustain, Jacoby’s executive director, “but, in fact, Dave is a true genius when it comes to striking a balance of all the categories; and therefore, there are very few questions are about the fine arts and its history.” Mustain added, “To add to the fun and because our organization is celebrating its 30th anniversary, there might be a question or two that shows up that is somehow related to that period of time, or to the number 30, or something else similarly related.”

Cash prizes will be awarded to first, second, and third place and a special prize will also be given to the team that places last at the end of the evening.

For more information about Jacoby’s second annual Trivia Night, visit the Center’s website at www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618-462-5222.

Located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois, the Jacoby Arts Center is open on Tuesdays-Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sundays from 12 noon to 4 p.m., and closed on Mondays.

The Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.

Engaging Imaginations, Enriching Lives!

