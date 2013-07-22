Fiber Workshop Weekend Schedule:

Friday

7:00 am Registration 8:00 am – 5:00 pm Fiber Vendors Fair 8:30 am – 11:30 am Morning Workshops 11:30 am – 1:30 am Lunch Break 1:30 pm – 4:30 pm Afternoon Workshops 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm Meet and Greet with light refreshments, cash bar, and music by the Mark Pedigo Trio

Saturday

8:00 am – 5:00 pm Fiber Vendors Fair 8:30 am – 11:30 am Morning Workshops 11:30 am – 1:30 am Lunch Break 1:30 pm – 4:30 pm Afternoon Workshops

Sunday

1:30 pm – 4:30 pm Afternoon Workshops

Class descriptions:

Indigo Shibori with Nicole Ottwell

In this class we will use the indigo vat and learn shibori techniques.Indigo is an ancient dye, blue in color and Shibori is the art of folding, stitching, and clamping cloth before dyeing to create a pattern. We will do everything from kamosage knots to arashi pole wrapping to bite mark stitched patterns. Come and see what all the excitement is about while we get a bit messy and have a lot of fun. After this class you will be able to set up your own indigo vat and maintain it as well as continue to use shibori techniques in your own work.





Nuno Felted Cloth with Nicole Ottwell

We will learn what Nuno felting is and how best to use it in our work. Nuno felting is felting with the support of silk gauze or organza. The wool pokes through the loosely woven cloth and then shrinks creating a beautiful textured fabric. Come ready to get a bit wet, we will learn how to microwave dye silk and then chose our wools to coordinate and get started with nuno felting. You can leave with a scarf or several samples to explore more later.





Color Study for Dyers with Cynthia Williams and Brenda Schilling

Presentation on using 3 primary colors to create 66 colors. This will give you the ability to achieve the colors you want with a minimum expenditure for dyes. Instructors will discuss the reasons why and methods for producing a basic color study.





Transfer and Transform with Carlene Fullerton

Explore some low-tech techniques to alter and transfer images to enhance your fiber art. Students should bring, photos, clip art , drawings and a selection of light-color fabric pieces (washed without fabric softener)





BOOK ARTS with Jessica Forys-Cameron

Learn the basics of book binding through demonstrations and hands-on experience. Students will be introduced to the materials, tools, skills, and basic binding formats involved in the bookbinding process. We will learn to cover boards with decorative papers and other ephemera and complete a signature-bound blank book from start to finish, that can be used as a journal, scrapbook, photo album, or simply as a work of art!

Materials Fee ($3) covers tool use plus some consumables (thread, PVA, bookboard); supply your own paper and other needs/tools as noted on the Course Materials List

Students Please Supply:

Sharp pencil, Xacto knife, Cutting mat, Utility knife, Bone folder, Scissors, Brushes, regular size sewing needles (not giant, darning or needlepoint needles) Wax Paper, Metal Ruler, sketch pad (8.5x11 minimum size)

Optional: Awl (piercing tool), coloring materials, old book covers, handmade papers, any other fabric or paper ephemera you want to bring to class for decorating/covering bookboard.





Exploring Hairpin Lace with Donna Broyles

Learn the basics of making hairpin lace. Go from traditional uses to artistic.





GOURD-GEOUS with Jenece Y. Booker

Students will choose from an assortment of gourds that have been pre-cleaned,drilled and painted. The gourd is ready for you to weave your basket. This will be your unique one-of-a-kind treasure that can be adorned with beads, wire, rope etc...





Papermaking with Plant Fiber with Elizabeth Adams-Mark

Transform your garden plants into a beautiful handmade journal! During this workshop, you will learn simple techniques you can use at home to turn your hosta, daylily or ornamental grass plants into unique sheets of handmade paper. With a mould and deckle, you will learn how to pull sheets of paper from a watery vat of plant fibers in this hands-on class. You will make several sheets of paper in class to take home. All materials provided.





HATS, HATS,HATS!!!! with Lillian Bates

Hats have a long and glorious history. Only in the last 45 years or so has wearing hats fallen out of fashion but we all know fashion is a pendulum and we are on the upswing! Hats are so full of expression, glamour, fun and function that it just takes a little bit of “self” to put one on and instantly your chin is up and you’ve raised the bar!

In this really fun class students will learn to create and embellish the basic “Pod” or “Point” hat. This is a small, brimless hat made with buckrum and supporting wire that is a hat by itself or the foundation for many, many other styles. Students will cover the hat in fabric and embellishments of their own choosing.

Your kit will include supplies enough for 2 hats; buckram, supporting wire, bias crinoline for covering the wire, padding, and elastic and comb for fitting.

Students will provide:

A $25 Material Fee

Their fabric choice for covering the outside (1/2 yard for covering and cutting a bias strip),

Lining for covering the inside (a 12x12 piece is sufficient for one)

Embellishment of choice (feathers will be available for sale), lace, netting, flowers, fabric to make flowers, necktie (yes, necktie!), etc.

Sewing supplies, i.e., needle, thread, scissors, wire cutter, straight pins (long quilter pins are great)





Fascinators!!! with Lillian Bates

The term “Fascinator” is a hot one right now. What is it?? Well, it’s not new and has been around for centuries in one form or another. A Fascinator is smaller than a hat, almost an accent, and sits on the head by means of elastic, a headband or a side comb. It can be embellished simply or dramatically. They look great at cocktail parties or any evening out. They can even wake up the simplest of outfits – including jeans!

In this class students will learn to create and embellish a foundation piece made with buckrum and supporting wire. Students will cover the fascinator in fabric and embellishments of their own choosing.

Your kit will include supplies enough for 2 fascinators; buckram, supporting wire, bias crinoline for covering the wire, padding, and elastic for fitting.

Students will provide:

A $25 Material Fee

Their fabric choice for covering the outside (12x12 piece is very sufficient),

Lining for covering the inside (a 12x12 piece is sufficient for one)

Embellishment of choice (feathers will be available for sale), lace, netting, flowers, fabric to make flowers, etc.

½” braid in coordinating color (1/2 yd or a bit less)

Sewing supplies, i.e., needle, thread, scissors, wire cutter, straight pins (long quilter pins are great)

Artist Instructor Info:

Nicole Ottwell is a textile artist living and working on a few acres in Edwardsville with her family, dogs and chickens. She earned her BFA in Fiber with a Printmaking minor and a k-12 Art Education Certification from SIUE. In 2010 she earned her MFA in Fiber from the University of Missouri Columbia. She now teaches at Lindenwood University, Craft Alliance, and Lillian By Design. She also sells her handmade and dyed textiles under the label NO Designs Textiles online and in several area shops. She Dyes, prints and stitches in cloth, she also spins, weaves, knits and felts all in her little studio.

Brenda Schilling received her Bachelor of Fine Art in graphic design from Kansas State University, Manhattan, Kansas and her Master of Fine Art in drawing and fibers from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Edwardsville, Illinois. She teaches studio art at The Jacoby Arts Center in Alton, Illinois. Brenda has taught studio art at Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey, Illinois and St. Louis Community College – Florissant Valley, the Missouri School for the Blind, the Center of Contemporary Art and the St. Joseph Institute for the Deaf, all in St. Louis. Brenda is a studio artist, designer and consultant maintaining a studio in Alton where she gives private art lesson. She exhibits regionally and participates in ARTEAST, the annual Edwardsville Alton Studio Tour.

Cynthia Williams is a self- taught weaver and spinner whoearned her Bachelor of Science in studio art with an emphasis in fibers from Illinois State University in Normal having proudly studied with Naomi Whiting Towner. In 2003 Cynthia purchased the first Weavebird loom in the United States, a computer controlled dobby loom, which makes designing and weaving complex interlacements a joy. She dyes and spins many of her own yarns. Cynthia is adept at many methods of playing with string; bobbin lace, knitting and crocheting, several forms of kumihimo (Japanese braiding techniques) and the Japanese technique of resist dyeing called shibori.

Carlene Fullerton is a mixed –media fiber artist and arts educator. She worked in the Education Department at the St. Louis Art Museum for ten years, taught high school art for thirty years, and has served on the Boards of the St. Louis Artists’ Guild and Missouri Fiber Artists as well as the educational advisory boards at Fontbonne University and the Contemporary Art Museum. Currently, she is a Missouri Fiber Artists regional representative and volunteers for and teaches at Craft Alliance.

Jessica Forys-Cameron is a local Mixed Media artist. She is also an Instructor of Art at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey, Illinois. She received an MFA in Painting from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a minor in Fibers in 2008. Jessica works from her home studio creating whimsical paintings and fabric sculptures that give new life to remnants of material culture. For more information or to view samples of her work, please visit http://jessicaforyscameron.webs.com

Donna Broyles I have been doing fiber art for many years. I first learned early fiber techniques (knitting, crocheting, sewing) from my mother. By the time I was a ten, I was designing and learning other techniques on my own. I like pushing the envelope by incorporating traditional techniques in new and sometimes unlikely ways. Other techniques I have been exploring are Braiding, Netting, Knotting, Tatting, and Hairpin Lace. I enjoy making a “fabric” piece by starting with a string or thread, combining various techniques. I have exhibited at Art St. Louis, locally as well as several venues in New Mexico and Texas. I have taught knitting for 40 years in Texas, New Mexico and Illinois.

Lillian Bates My love of sewing and creating began when I took my first sewing class at the age of 14. Since that time I have honed the craft and skill by practice, classes from experts in their prospective areas and learning by internships. These areas include practical sewing up to the expert level, couture sewing techniques, fabric dying, surface design, fabric manipulation, fabric painting, silk screening, beading, deconstruction and reclaiming. I graduated from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in 2005 with my BA in Art with an emphasis in textiles. My area of focus now is developing new lines of clothing under the “Lillian by Design” label as well as designing and creating Demi-Couture clothing for clients. In exploring ideas for wearable art, it is always my goal to make each piece individual and unique, specifically fitted to the client. Weavings inserted into garments, sculptural loops or deconstructing fabrics are some of the techniques employed that make each piece special. I am also currently working on patterns that have zero wasted fabric, my effort to contribute less to landfills!

I have opened a shop in Alton where I explore ideas, work and create, offer internships, teach Clothing Construction and of course, sell my items as well as the work of other artists.

By Design can be found at 136 Front Street in Alton.

Elizabeth Adams-Marks

BFA in Art & Design, 2006, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville , Edwardsville, IL

, Edwardsville, IL BS in Art Education, 2006, SIUE

MSEd in Secondary Education /Art, 2010, SIUE

MAEd with an Emphasis in Character Education, 2012, Lindenwood University , St. Louis, MO

Adams-Marks began her art career in the 1970’s as a freelance illustrator for educational publishers, magazines and ad agencies. While attending SIUE, she received an Undergraduate Research Academy Fellowship to research handmade paper processed from local crop fiber. In 2005, she presented a boxed set of handmade books of her research, “Handmade Paper from the Crops of Madison County,” to the education library of Eden Project in Cornwall, UK; while a companion sculptural book was juried into the permanent collection of the Crane Museum of Papermaking in Dalton, Massachusetts. After a trip to Tlaxiaco, Oaxaca, Mexico in 2006 with SIUE art students and her mentor, Laura Strand, Professor of Textiles at SIUE, her article about her papermaking experience at “The “Smaller” Papel Oaxaca” in Mexico was published by the International Association of Hand Papermakers and Paper Artists (IAPMA) in the fall of the same year. In the summer of 2007, Adams-Marks had the pleasure of presenting her research in papermaking from crop fibers at the IAPMA’s 19th Congress in Oxford, England.

Adams-Marks loves working with teenagers and currently teaches art at Oakville Middle School in the Mehlville School District in St. Louis County through an interdisciplinary Art-for-Life approach. Inspired by Cleveland artist, Seth Chwast, who is autistic, her students’ pastel animal paintings were exhibited along with Seth’s work at the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands in 2008. In the spring of 2009, her lesson plan, “Abstract Expressionist Landscapes,” was featured in the St. Louis Art Museum’s E-Newsletter for Art Educators. Also in 2009, her student’s group project focusing on papermaking from corn fiber received second placein the "Power of Plants" competition at the Missouri Botanical Gardens; and she presented her award winning companion lesson plan, “From Seed to Final Stitch,” at the National Art Education Association Convention in Minneapolis. Meanwhile, Adams-Marks has taught adult papermaking-from-plants workshops at Missouri Botanical Gardens and Eugene Field House in St. Louis, as well as Jacoby Arts Center in Alton, IL. In 2012, Adams-Marks was selected as one of 297 international winners by the Character Education Partnership as part of the National Schools of Characterfor her Promising Practice, "A Middle School's Empty Bowls are Filled with Hope." In 2013, Adams-Marks, along with three other Mehlville School District middle school art instructors, was awarded the Maritz Arts in Education Fund for Teachers Grant for their collaborative project, “Masks: Teaching Character Education through the Face of Cultural Diversity.”

The artist continues to create and exhibit her artwork in juried and invitational shows: Emerging Artists (2006) at Craft Alliance in Clayton, MO; Delicate Nature (2006) and Small Works (2008) at Jacoby Art Center in Alton, IL; Horizons (2008) at St. Louis Artist Guild in Clayton, MO; Books, Books, Books (2009) and In, On, and Of Paper (2011) at Foundry Arts Centre in St. Charles, MO; Papercraft (2009) at Eugene Field House in St. Louis, MO; Texture (2008), Tossed and Found (2010) and Elements (2010) at Main Street Art Gallery in Edwardsville, IL; Innovations in Textiles (2011) at the Edwardsville Arts Center in Edwardsville, IL; Westward Bound (2012) at The Centre in Rolla, MO; and Textures (2012) at Art St. Louis, St. Louis, MO.

Click Here for Registration Form

Click Here for Class Schedule

