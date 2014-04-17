Alton, IL – Local arts organization Jacoby Arts Center is “Auction Central” as its members prepare to host their upcoming Art & Antique Auction Celebration.

Jacoby Arts will be auctioning original antiques, collectables, and fine arts at their April 27 event. Included in the auction will be exclusive works from notable artists Jeff Vaughn, Art Towata, Thomas Gipe, and others; JAC also hopes to include modern or antique art and ceramics, historic books and collectables, and classic jewelry and timepieces. The auction’s contents depend in part upon the generosity of the public, whom JAC’s board asks to contribute items to sell at the auction.

JAC board president Cora Miller encourages those who wish to support the organization to bring their items to the Center between now and April 25. Auction items will be accepted at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton, Tuesday-Saturday from 10am-5pm, but if sellers are unable to bring the items during those times, or need assistance getting the items to the Center, they should call Barbara at (618) 462-5222 to see if help is available.

Other than the above, JAC also plans to auction modern and Depression era glass, old and rare coins, porcelain, bronzes, musical instruments, antique furniture and more. All sales are final, with half of the profits going to the seller and half going to JAC, whose financial difficulties have recently been publicized.

The auction is a one-day event occurring on April 27 from 1-5pm, including hors d’oeuvres, drinks and live music. Miller says that the “very low auction paddle price of ten dollars is good all day,” adding, “Here’s your chance to clear out your storage room, make a few bucks, and support a great community asset!”

For more information, contact Barbara at (618) 462-5222, email info@jacobyartscenter.org, or visit www.jacobyartscenter.org.

