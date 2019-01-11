ALTON - The Jacoby Arts Center release the following statement regarding closure due to the incoming snow storm:

"Due to the Forecasted Winter Storm, Jacoby Arts Center will be closing today, 1/11/19, at 1:30pm.

"The Opening Reception for The Diverse Art of GSLAA, tonight, 1/11/19, 6-8 p.m, is cancelled and is rescheduled for Friday Jan. 18, 2019, 6-8 p.m.

"It is most likely that the Jacoby Arts Center will also be closed this Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019."

