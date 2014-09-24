The Jacoby Arts Center announces their new permanent board:

Linda Benson

Cindy Buenger

Fran Cain

Jason Hill

Dee Kilgo

Kerry Miller

Dit Panfile

Dennis Scarborough

During the last 6 months that the interim board steered the Jacoby Arts Center, President Cora Miller led the charge to resuscitate the ailing non-profit arts organization into the success story that it is today. Their main goal was to pay off a 10 year old mortgage and credit card debt, and with the help of Jerry Wunderleich and the launch of the 845 Campaign, they were able to completely eliminate all outstanding debt.

To celebrate the installation of the new permanent Board of Directors, the success of the 845 Campaign, and to thank the community and contributors, there will be a public party on Friday, September 26th at 7-9PM at the Jacoby Arts Center.

