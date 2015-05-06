Jacoby Arts Center board president Denny Scarborough said he is hoping for a strong crowd at a forum tonight to discuss “What is art” at the center, starting at 7 p.m.

He said there has been a lot of talk around social media about it and he is hoping for a solid audience participation and interest.

“Our whole goal is not to establish whether or not nor promote or deny the ability for someone to put in a tattoo shop, but we want to educate people and bring them up to date what other art forms are and what they have preconceived in their own minds,” he said. “I hope we have a packed house.”

The forum, moderated by Lewis and Clark Community College Professor of Art, History and Culture Jim Price, will include Eric Gray, Hybrid Media artist and adjunct professor at Principia College, Grand Piasa Body Art owner Chris Hinkle, Meredith Elliott, entrepreneur and co-owner of The Milton Schoolhouse, and Ron Abraham, retired SIUE Professor, opera singer and conductor.

“I see this as an opportunity for Jacoby Arts Center to be a catalyst for constructive dialogue and sharing of diverse opinions about art, urban revitalization and a vision for our future,” said Scarbourgh.

“I want to emphasize that the participants represent their individual opinions. Our community-oriented organization has not and will not take an official position in this matter as we seek to encourage inclusion and appreciation of all forms of artistic expression.”

Scarborough continued, “Let's see this debate as our chance to rise to the occasion and contribute to the enlightenment of the community in advance of the issue coming before the City Council on May 13.”

For more information, please contact Denny Scarborough, at 618-570-3519.

