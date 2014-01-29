A ceramics exhibit entitled "Material Attraction: Diverse Reactions" opens at the Jacoby Arts Center, 627 East Broadway, Alton, on February 28th and runs through April 5th.

Showcasing the work of 20 artists from the Missouri - Illinois bi-state area, this exhibit is the 5th in a series exploring the diverse and powerful ceramic work being made in this region of the Midwest. The free exhibit is open to the public and begins Friday, February 28th, with an artist

reception from 5 - 8 pm. An artist talk will take place Sunday, April 6th, 2 pm, at the close of the exhibit.

Participating artists include Ben Bates, Chris Berti, David Bolton, Bede Clarke, Chandra DeBuse, Paul Donnelly, Paul Eshelman, Delores Fortuna, Erin Furimsky, Nancy Gardner, Meredith Host, Erica Iman, Marlene Miller, Dwain Naragon, Andy Rogers, Michael Schwegmann, Laurie Shaman, Catherine Wiesener & Wynne Wilbur.

Each participating artist brings unique experience and expertise to clay as their chosen medium. Visitors will see everything from functional pottery to interpretive sculpture and figurative work; constructed and fired using a variety of techniques.

The Jacoby Arts Center is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 10 am - 5 pm and Thursdays 10 am - 8 pm.

On March 15th Jacoby Arts Center will host the 3rd annual Clay Olympics; this event is a fundraiser for the Arts Center and Ceramics Program.

The Jacoby Arts Center, formerly the Madison County Arts Council, was established in 1981. In 2014 the organization celebrates its 10th anniversary as the Jacoby Arts Center with a mission to -cultivate the artistic development and economic success of artists, and expand community access to the arts.

